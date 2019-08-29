ROUNDUP: Herscher soccer continues hot start

<strong>BOYS SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Herscher 5, Momence 2</strong>

A dominant second-half effort vaulted Herscher past Momence and improved its record to 2-0 on the young season.Bascom Jackson was crucial in the Tigers’ win. The junior notched two goals and dished out two assists, and Trey Schwarzkopf, Luke Whalen and Logan Lunsford added one goal apiece. Lunsford also added an assist.

<strong>Manteno 7, St. Anne 0</strong>

The Panthers picked up their second win in as many games with a dominant showing against St. Anne.

Ion Barrio did the bulk of the heavy lifting for Manteno, scoring four goals and assisting on another. Alec Miller dished out three assists and scored once, and Cody Mather added a pair of goals in the blowout win.

<strong>Peotone 4, Kankakee 1</strong>

Two goals from German Lopez led the way for Peotone in a victory against the Kays.

Austin Coulter and Bart Budz added one goal each for the Blue Devils, and Nick Petrocelli passed out two assists in the win.

Nick Scroppo made seven saves in net for Peotone.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 1, Wilmington 0</strong>

One goal was enough for the Irish in a narrow win against Wilmington.

Sam Dennis made 10 saves for the Wildcats in the loss.

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

<strong>Grant Park 2, Kankakee 0 (25-19, 25-13)</strong>

The Kays came out strong in the opening set of their match with the Dragons but ran out of gas late in the first set and never recovered.

Grant Park’s bevy of offensive weapons and impressive size wore down Kankakee and led to an easy ramble through set two and a victory.

<strong>Timberwolf Tip-Off</strong>

<strong>Oakwood 2, Watseka 1 (15-25, 25-23, 15-3)</strong>

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season after a disastrous third set against Oakwood at the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

Grace Smith had a solid all-around outing for Watseka in spite of the loss, picking up nine assists, 17 digs and five aces.

<strong>Schlarman 2, Cissna Park (25-10, 25-16)</strong>

The Timberwolves were no match for Schlarman in a losing effort at the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

Audrey Kaeb made 16 digs in the loss for Cissna Park.

<strong>Oakwood 2, Central 0 (25-16, 25-14)</strong>

Central dropped to 0-3 on the season with a loss to Oakwood at the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

<strong>BOYS GOLF</strong>

<strong>Milford 185, Watseka 186</strong>

Excellent outings from James Birch and C.J. VanHoveln were just enough for the Bearcats to squeak past the Warriors to a one-stroke win.

Birch and VanHoveln shared medalist honors with twin rounds of 42 strokes, and Watseka’s Lukas Ball and Jordan Schroeder tied for the team lead by shooting 44 apiece.

Cooper Frerichs was the third qualifier for Milford with a 48, Zach Hickman and Levi Bruens each shot 50 for Watseka, and Caleb VanHoveln was the final qualifier for the Bearcats with a 52.

<strong>Iroquois West 209, Illinois Lutheran 222</strong>

A consistent round for Iroquois West was more than enough to negate a medal-winning performance from Lutheran’s Dylan Flaig.

Kade Kimmel was top dog for the Raiders, finishing five strokes off the individual lead with a 50, and Ryan Tilstra, Jack Pree and Jack McMillan finished in a three-way tie for second with a trio of 53s.

<strong>GIRLS GOLF</strong>

<strong>Watseka 212, Iroquois West 215</strong>

Natalie Schroeder’s excellent round of 43 was enough to seal a Warriors win against the Raiders.

Schroeder was followed by qualifying scores from teammates Hailey Noel (56), Allie Hoy (56) and Carolyn Dickte (57).

Adelyn Scharp was Iroquois West’s top shooter with a 48. She was joined on the final scoreboard by Georgia Curtis (54), Uliana Curtis (56) and McKinley Tilstra (57).