ROUNDUP: Prep golf under way

<strong>Boys Golf</strong>

<strong>Pontiac 168, Dwight 185</strong>

In Monday’s nine holes of action, Sevin Vargas shot a 42 in Pontiac to lead the Trojans. Mason Tjelle and Anthony Dinelli each shot a 46, and Chase Becker’s 51 rounded out the top four.

<strong>Watseka 185, Donovan 241, Cissna Park 243, Hoopeston 281</strong>

The Warriors were victorious with ease, as they handled the next-closest team, Donovan, by about 60 strokes.

Lukas Ball earned medalist honors with his 41 strokes in nine holes. Teammates Dylan Harris (44) and Jordan Schroeder (49) were second and third out of all golfers, and Leevi Bruens shot a 52 to finish fourth on the Warriors and tied for fourth out of all golfers.Brodi Winge led the Wildcats with a 55. He was followed by Caleb Klecan’s 59, Andy Onnen’s 62 and Dalton Anderson’s 65.

Devin Hull tied Bruens for fourth overall with a 52, good enough for tops on the Timberwolves. Their top four was rounded out by Cale Clauss (57), Bryce Bruens (65) and James Yergler (69).

<strong>Girls Golf</strong>

<strong>Watseka 236, Hoopeston 254</strong>

The Warriors also were victorious on the girls side, thanks to a 43 from Natalie Schroeder, the only girls golfer to break a 50 in nine holes. The Warriors’ top four was rounded out by Carolyn Dickte (58), Haley Essington (66) and Caitlin Corzine (69).Cissna Park didn’t qualify for a team score, but they also sent a pair of golfers out Monday. Emily Hylbert shot a 64 and Lauren Kaeb shot a 65.