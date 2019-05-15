HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Six-run rally buoys Boilers past Coal City

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais fell behind early in their home matchup with Coal City, but they came back just as quickly.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Boilers put up a six pack of runs in the second and held off a ferocious Coalers squad to earn an 8-6 home victory Wednesday.

The Coalers entered play with a 25-3 record and looked poised to keep their season-long momentum rolling when they picked up a quick run in the top of the first off of starter Alex Rodriguez.

The Boilers’ starter settled in from there, however, and recorded a 1-2-3 second inning to set the stage for his offense to bat around in the bottom of the second and put B-B ahead for good.

Trent Spoon kicked things off by reaching on a Coal City error, and Rodriguez helped his own cause with a single in the next at-bat. Hunter Glassford then slapped a swinging bunt past the charging third baseman to load the bases with no outs.

Coalers starter Connor Best then retired Ian Andrews to record the first out of the inning, but another bunt single — this time from Keaton Schmidt — put Bradley-Bourbonnais on the board and knotted things up at one apiece.

With the score tied, Coal City’s defense hit a rough patch. Jack Jasmin reached on the Coalers’ second error of the inning, which brought home Rodriguez and gave B-B the lead, then Glassford came home on a throwing error after Gabe Renchen popped out to first.

The Boilers took full advantage of all the free at-bats. Logan Meyer cleared the bases with a two-run single in the next at-bat to extend the lead to 5-1 and Dalton Boswell roped a double to deep center field to plate Meyer for the sixth and final run of the inning.

“[Coal City is] a very good hitting team, and [Rodriguez] kept them off guard. We backed him up on defense and were able to flash a little something on offense, too.” Boilermakers coach Brad Schweigert said. “We had a big inning, and then we were able to hold them.

“We would like to have been able to add a little bit more in the middle innings, but then we did add on in the end when we needed some insurance runs in order to go out there and finish the game.”

The Coalers did demonstrate their offensive prowess in fits and starts. Jack Bunton smoked a solo home run deep to left in the top of the fourth, and Mickey McDowell singled home Austin Pullara later in the frame as Coal City pulled within three.

They added another run in the fifth, when Payton Hutchings doubled and then scored on a Boilermakers error to shrink the deficit to 6-4, but the Boilermakers responded with those insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when Schmidt scored on a wild pitch and Logan Meyer delivered an RBI single.

A double from Pullara in the Coalers’ half of the seventh brought them back within two runs, but Dillon Deneau was able to close the door in relief of Rodriguez to secure the win and boost Bradley-Bourbonnais’ season standing to .500 at 13-13 overall.

Rodriguez earned the win, allowing six runs, five earned, in 6 1/3 innings of work. He didn’t think he had his best stuff against Coal City, but he was able to hit his spots and earn the victory, nevertheless.

“Going into the game, I knew I didn’t have my best stuff today. But I really focused on pitching to contact and letting my fielders work behind me, and it worked out well,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t have my curveball at all today, but we worked around it. I threw a lot of two- and four-seam [fastballs] and focused on mixing locations. And I had a couple of good changeups, too.

“It makes it a lot easier going back out there knowing that if you can just throw strikes, your defense will get you some outs, and you’ll be good,” he added. “Our team is mainly juniors, so we’re a bit young, and we didn’t really click at first because a lot of us hadn’t played together very much. But I think we’re coming together now, playing well, and we should be good going into the postseason.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Meyer collected three hits and three RBIs. Six other Boilers had a hit apiece, including Jasmin and Schmidt, who each scored twice and drove in a run.

Hutchings, Keegan Gagliardo, Bunton and Pullara each had a pair of hits. Hutchings and Gagliardo each had two runs and two RBIs, and Bunton and Pullara each scored and drove in a pair.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Coalers will head to Yorkville at 4:30 p.m. today. The Boilers are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a nonconference matchup against Manteno.