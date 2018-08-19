Youthful experience abounds Bradley-Bourbonnais' roster

<strong>2018 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Mike Kohl (8th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 46-27

<strong>Conference:</strong> SouthWest Surburban

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 7A Second Round, 2016

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 7A Semifinalist, 2015

<strong>2017 Record:</strong> 2-7

<strong>2018 Schedule</strong> Class 7A

Aug. 24 @Grant 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 31 Kankakee 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Andrew 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Bolingbrook 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Metea Valley 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Homewood-Flossmoor 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 @Thornridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Lockport 7:30 p.m.

Coming off of a 2-7 2017 season and graduating almost 40 seniors wouldn't cause optimism for most coaches. But most coaches aren't Mike Kohl. The Boilers' coach said that the vibe of the team coming into the 2018 season is one unlike any other in his time running the show.

"This is my eighth year as a coach and this is probably the best energy the kids have had coming into camp," Kohl said. "The kids are getting along well and it's a competitive atmosphere with a lot of guys fighting for jobs."

Despite losing so many seniors, the Boilers are full of experience on both sides of the ball, starting with junior quarterback Keaton Schmidt. The junior signal-caller was thrown into the fire as a sophomore, starting four games last season.

"It was a lot easier playing half of last season and then coming into this season," Schmidt said. "I feel like I got a head start as a junior."

While many were looking forward to the return of running back Jimmy Bynum, the Boilers will have a new face as their feature back as Bynum moves to defense. Isaiah Nwokenkwo, a transfer from Chicago, will take the reigns in the backfield.

"He's a real special kid, the fastest kid on our team," Kohl said of Nwokenkwo. "He's going to be our feature back ... but we have four kids who can carry the ball for us."

Junior Jason Hartsfield returns at receiver after starting every game there last season, while classmate Pete Zuccollo, who started nine games in the secondary, moves over to offense.

While the Boilers have experience in the receiving corps, it's the line that has Kohl most excited, with returning lettermen Tyler Webb and Christopher Merchant anchoring the line at tackle.

"For the first time, we’re 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, which, for a school our size, is what we should be," Kohl said. "We're not where we need to be, but we feel like it could be the strength of our offense, and we haven't been able to say that the past couple of years."

On the defensive side, the Boilers will look to start things in the trenches as well. Payton Meli and Shale Johnson return at end and nose tackle to lead the most experienced portion of the defense.

"We're going to be as good as a team as we are up front," Kohl said. "Defensive and offensive line has been a focus of our strength program ... and I think it's paying off."

Last year's defensive leader, linebacker Noah Acevado graduated, and sophomore Daniel Schultz will take his place. But it's Bynum, who will play will linebacker, who Kohl hopes can be the next legendary linebacker for the Boilers.

"We had a linebacker a couple years ago, Mason DeLong, and we think Jimmy can be that kid to lead our defense," Kohl said. "Jimmy Bynum is a college football player; he has legitimate speed and loves contact."

All-area safety Logan Meyer is back for his senior year to quarterback the Boilers on defense, something the senior safety relishes.

"I take it as my good responsibility," Meyer said. "I take it upon myself to make sure everyone is where they need to be for us to make plays."

Just two years removed from a 10-win season and three removed from a trip to the state semifinals, Kohl hopes his team can return to glory, although they have bigger goals than wins and losses.

"We’re going to compete and get after it, but the goal is to teach these kids to be young men and lead the community, and I think we’re doing that," Kohl said.

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Tyler Webb</strong> Right tackle

<strong>Favorite pregame song:</strong> Remember the Name, Fort Minor

<strong>Favorite cafeteria food:</strong> Mashed potato boat

<strong>If I wasn't at football, I would be:</strong> Playing Madden

<strong>Favorite sports team:</strong> Chicago Cubs and Bears

<strong>Funniest coach:</strong> Adam Vogel