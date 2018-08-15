Peotone ready for the challenge

Peotone is no longer a mystery to the Interstate Eight Conference.

It's arrived and showing no signs of slowing down in spite of losing 16 seniors from last season's history-making 9-2 season.

This season isn't a matter of rebuilding, it's one of retooling and continuing to build a tradition of excellence.

"Those guys set the example last year and now we're aiming to continue building," Peotone coach Tolly Tsiamas said. "It's been a different kind of offseason for us. In the past we were trying to build towards something and now we're trying to take that next step in the state playoffs."

With building and establishing a tradition comes new waves of talented players who want to make their own stamp within a program.

The Blue Devils' running attack piled up over 3,000 yards on the ground behind the trio of Chandler Gartner, Dillon Buege and Ryan Brewer. Gartner and Buege are gone, meaning that Brewer vaults to the forefront of the offensive attack.

"He's our guy," Tsiamas said. "He did a ton of things for us last year including blocking but now is his chance to be the featured guy. Nate Battiato has come on very strong as of late and can be a big piece for us. Branden Bias and Jacob Wheeler will get their chances also. Our attack will be more spread out this year."

Junior Max Gesswein takes over quarterback. Tsiamas says that Gesswein brings a different element to the team in terms of mobility that gives Peotone another set of legs to add to the running attack.

Mark Uthe returns as the only starter from last year's offensive line that were all-conference selections. He'll captain guys like Drake Sorensen, Ashton Joslin, Logan Hartnett and Landon Marevka in the trenches for an offense that averaged over 35 points a game.

Peotone's defense was one of the stingest in the area last season, allowing under 15 points a game.

It'll rely on a new core of defensive lineman like Joslin, Nolan Bryant and Carlos Cardenas, who Tsiamas raved about to keep that number low.

"Carlos honestly should have been playing varsity for us last year," Tsiamas said. "But we had so many seniors and juniors above him that we didn't move him up, although we should have. He's a high-energy, high-motor football player."

Brewer, Battiato and junior Sam Biedron among other players will man the linebacker positions.

In the secondary, Colton Sloan and Hunter Brunke return to their corner and safety spots, respectively. Heflin, Kenny Johnson and Anthony Pilgrim will see a lot of time as the last line of defense.

Coming off the best season in school record can put a lot of pressure on a team to uphold that level of achievement. But that's not only pressure that Peotone wants, it's pressure that it welcomes as it pursues a conference title, a week 10 playoff game and beyond.

"I've talked with our guys about the amount of respect and admiration I have for (coach) Jeff Reents, Wilmington and what they've done over the past three decades," Tsiamas said. " We want to compete with them. We did last year and had them, but couldn't finish. Ultimately though, the goal is the state playoffs and continuing to build a tradition at Peotone."