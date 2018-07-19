OUTDOORS: Free cormorant outings offered

The spectacle of viewing double-hcrested cormorants, great blue herons, great egrets and black crowned night herons can be enjoyed at Will County’s Lake Renwick Preserve on Renwick Road, east of U.S. Route 30, in Plainfield.

Lake Renwick is one of the few places in Illinois where these species of birds can be seen nesting together.

According to Rita Renwick, president of the Will County Audubon Society, double-crested cormorants made their first appearance at Lake Renwick in 1986 with four nests. The total was 657 nests in 2016. “With two adults and a few babies per nest, that’s a lot of cormorants,” Renwick said.

The lake preserve also provides critical nesting and migratory stopover habitat for many birds and more than 200 species of birds have been documented there, the Forest Preserve District of Will County notes.

Structures have been built on islands within the lake to provide nesting opportunities for the birds.

Access to the nature preserve is limited on a seasonal basis to protect the nesting activities of migratory birds. During the breeding season from March 1 through Aug. 11, the preserve is open only for guided programs.

Free guided viewings for all ages will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 21 and 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. Registration is not required.

Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions.

Park in the Renwick Road lot. Dogs and bicycles are not permitted. No registration is required for this program.

Spotting scopes and a limited number of loaner binoculars are available. Bringing your own binoculars or spotting scope is recommended.

The viewing platform is accessible via a crushed limestone trail over uneven terrain. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this program should submit a request online no later than 48 hours before the program. Phone 815-886-1467 program should submit a request online no later than 48 hours before the program.