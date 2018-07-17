VOLLEYBALL: Beecher, Milford looking for more wins

With volleyball season peeking around the corner, all local teams are getting ready for what they hope will be a successful year at the net.

Here’s a look at Beecher and Milford as the countdown to the first serve of the season begins to heat up.

<strong>BEECHER</strong>

<strong>Head coach:</strong> Vacant

<strong>2017 record:</strong> 26-5

<strong>2017 postseason finish:</strong> 2-0 loss (25-17, 25-19) to Aurora Christian in Class 2A regional final

Adrianna Picicco, Madison Irwin and Kaylie Sippel are returning for the Bobcats. That’s what’s for certain.

What’s not for certain is who Picicco’s, Irwin’s and Sippel’s head coach will be.

After last year’s 26-win season, Jessica Rink informed the school district of her intent to leave the position vacant. So far, a replacement hasn’t been named.

However, that’s not stopping the Bobcats ... or Rink ... from getting in shape for the start of 2018. Rink, not wanting to leave her former players without direction, still has been guiding the team during the summer months.

“I’m not sure who the next head coach will be, but until then, I’m helping out through the summer and coaching tournaments,” Rink said.

Whoever her successor is will be walking into quite the desirable situation.

Picicco, a senior, led the team in kills (211) and blocks (37) last fall alongside 136 digs and 39 aces. She’ll be joined by Irwin, a senior, who tallied 175 kills, 35 aces and 149 digs.

“Adrianna is a big-time blocker, and she’s strong across the net. She runs out of the middle and runs a bunch of different stuff,” Rink said. “Madison plays on the outside, and she’s a great placement hitter. Both are great back row hitters and great attackers all the way around.”

Sippel, the team’s setter, led the team in assists with 314 while the Bobcats ran a 6-2 rotation. Beecher could be moving to a 5-1 after the graduation of setter Hayley Graddy.

“Kaylie runs the court, and she has to know what to do as a junior,” Rink said. “She’s going to have to step up and take a leadership role. I think she has the necessary capabilities to do so.”

The Bobcats also will welcome back the duo of Jaida Schroeder and Lily Homan, who combined to play 89 sets last year. As far as the remaining holes to be filled, Rink said the program boasts multiple budding youngsters.

“We have the biggest pieces of the puzzle back,” Rink said. “We can win a regional title and go even further. But it’s going to take a lot of good defense just because we aren’t the biggest in size. I feel confident that they’ll be able to play defense. It’s always been pretty solid.”

<strong>MILFORD</strong>

<strong>Head coach:</strong> Christy Duis, fourth season

<strong>2017 record:</strong> 23-8

<strong>2017 postseason finish:</strong> 2-0 loss (25-22, 25-11) to Illinois Lutheran in Class 1A regional semifinal

When you lose a player such as Emily Duis, your program undoubtedly takes a hit.

Fourth-year Bearcats coach Christy Duis knows that all too well; Emily was her daughter.

However, when you bring everyone else back, it softens the blow. It also gives Milford options when trying to replace Duis’ production.

“One thing we’re doing is moving the libero I had last year, Brooke Sobkoviak, to outside, and she’s got a hard swing,” Christy Duis said. “We’ll also be moving 6-foot senior Hannah Boyer back to middle after she played opposite last year. We’re looking for more offense from everyone.”

Duis said other changes also are imminent, including the movement of senior Lyndsey Leitz — who is coming off an ACL injury — to opposite.

“Lyndsey just got cleared to start jumping and stuff, and she’s worked hard to get back,” Duis said. “She’s a great kid. Playing opposite, there could be a little less movement along the net. We’re trying to get her back into blocking and swinging at the ball.”

Sobkoviak, Boyer and Leitz combined for 124 kills, 75 aces, 353 digs and 28 aces last fall. Boyer led the team in aces with 43, and Sobkoviak did so in digs at 268.

Each is expected to expand in her new role. However, arguably Milford’s best player — junior setter Kaylee Warren — is staying put.

As a sophomore, Warren racked up 27 aces, 163 digs and 605 assists.

“Kaylee was fantastic last year, and she was one of the main reasons why Emily was able to get so many kills,” Duis said. “She’s solid, she’s steady, and she gives us a great presence on the court at all times.”

Junior Sam Conley will act as the team’s libero, and junior Jakki Mowrey will hit outside.

“Sam is doing a great job this summer at her libero position,” Duis said. “She was a defensive specialist last year, and she probably hustles more than anyone else. Jakki has great hops, and her timing at the net is really good. She’s always been an awesome passer, but we’re giving her the chance to play all the way around.”

Milford begins its season Aug. 21 against Momence at Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off.

“We’re a team that has all the tools,” Duis said. “We played in a tournament last Wednesday at Cissna Park, and I saw so many good things. It hadn’t been really coming together for us in summer league play but, that day, there were a lot of positives. The girls are starting to play together really well.”