KCC baseball wraps up another stellar season

One year removed from a national championship, the Kankakee Community College baseball team rebounded with yet another successful campaign in 2018, making an appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IV Final Four.

“Obviously, last year was an exciting year and a great year for the players and the program. Being ranked preseason No. 1 is another nice recognition, but when you get down to it, last year was last year, and this year was this year,” coach <strong>Todd Post</strong> said. “We had a good year; we just fell a little short.”

Perhaps the most notable name from the 2018 squad was right-handed pitcher <strong>Waylon Richardson</strong>, who will attend St. Leo University in St. Leo, Fla., despite being selected in the 40th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Richardson, who called the moment “breathtaking,” wasn’t the first person in his family to learn he was drafted. He had similar hopes of being drafted last season, and once this year’s draft got into the later rounds, he turned it off before he could be disappointed again.

“My parents knew before I knew,” Richardson said. “I turned the draft off after the 37th round ... but when (Philadelphia) took me, it was a dream come true.”

Richardson was far from the only Cavalier to receive recognition. Two players, center fielder <strong>Bryce Butler</strong> and second baseman <strong>Anthony Cocco</strong>, were named to the Region IV All-Region first team.

Butler ends his Cavaliers career as one of the best hitters in school history. His .408 batting average in 2018 led the team, and his .406 career average is fourth all-time. Butler also ended his time in Kankakee in the top 10 in school history in hits (second), at-bats (third), runs (fourth), stolen bases (fourth) and walks (eighth).

The two-year starter in center field for the Cavaliers also was named a second-team NJCAA All-American and was awarded first-team all-region for the second time.

Cocco was named the team’s Silver Slugger, batting .360 to go along with 19 doubles (tied for seventh in school history), four triples, three home runs and 61 RBIs.

Pitcher and first baseman <strong>Dylan Dodd</strong> was named second-team all-region, as was pitcher <strong>Brennan Kelly.</strong>

Dodd was named the team’s most valuable player. He won the region’s Gold Glove award for his play at first base to go along with a .344 batting average.

On the mound, Dodd went 5-2, posting a 3.07 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 39 hits allowed in 44 innings of work.

Kelly’s 42 appearances for his career rank fifth all-time for the Cavaliers, just one of three premier pitching performances the Cavaliers received this season. He will suit next season at Eastern Kentucky University.

<strong>Colton Carr</strong> finished tied for fourth in program history with 16 career wins. Freshman <strong>Josh Harris</strong>, who was named the team’s rookie of the year and will pitch for the University of Illinois next season, had eight saves, good for fourth all-time both in terms of single season and career.

Additionally, five players were named academic All-Americans. <strong>Butler</strong> alongside fellow sophomores Hayden Stower and <strong>Matt Kingery</strong>, as well as freshmen <strong>Dylan Post</strong> and <strong>Wade Rankin</strong> all were recognized for their academic achievements. This was Stower’s second time receiving the honor.

While the Cavaliers have 11 sophomores to replace, 10 of whom will play baseball at their new institutions, Post already has high hopes for his 2019 squad.

“The nature of a two-year community college is to reload every year because you know you’re going to have some turnover and some guys moving on to the next level,” Post said. “And that’s what we prepare them for, is to be able to step in at a four-year school and be able to as a junior and lead by example, on and off the field.”