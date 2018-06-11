Catching up with former local star Tom Prince

CHICAGO — Former BBCHS and KCC baseball standout, and current Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Tom Prince, is the definition of a baseball lifer.

After a 17-year career as a defensive-minded catcher for a handful of major league teams concluded in 2003, the 1982 Bradley-Bourbonnais grad only took one year away from baseball before returning to the game in a different capacity; as a coach.

Prince spent a decade managing his way up the Pirates’ farm system before spending 2016 as the franchise’s minor league field coordinator. Before the 2017 season, Prince was promoted to bench coach, big-league jargon for head assistant coach, where he remains today.

“Once I got done playing, I wanted to stay in the game, so (coaching) was the easiest route for me,” Prince said. “(Baseball) is the only thing I’ve ever done and the only thing I’ve ever known. I enjoy it and have learned so much from so many people. It’s been great.”

The role of a bench coach has long been a mysterious one, as most of a bench coach’s heavy lifting is done behind the scenes. On Sunday, while the Pirates were in Chicago to cap off a three-game series, morning rain further congested an already-crammed pregame schedule for Prince.

After notifying players of a few roster changes and helping manager Clint Hurdle concoct the starting lineup, Prince discussed the generalities of his job before hustling down to Wrigley Field’s indoor batting cages to throw batting practice ... another daily duty of his.

“It’s a lot of paperwork,” Prince said. “And getting everything ready for the day, making sure the players are prepared, showing them how to do things and what the other team will try and expose. All that stuff comes in to play each and every day.”

While Prince was working his way back to the majors in his new role, America’s pastime underwent several drastic changes that have almost predetermined the outcome of most at-bats to being a strikeout, a walk or a home run.

As pitchers continue to throw harder (the number of pitches clocked at more than 95 miles per hour is expected to be more than 20,000 for the first time this season), defenses shift more than ever, and batters have become increasingly reliant on launch angles and exit velocities.

These changes have devalued plays such as stolen bases, pitchouts and sacrifice bunts while putting more emphasis on pitching matchups and clever ways to beat shifts.

For Prince and his fellow coaches, that means staffs are having to relearn the game on the fly and adjust their styles to match that of younger players making their way to the majors.

“Times have changed and it’s a wipe out mentality. You have to be able to relearn the game,” Prince said. “It’s not old school anymore, it’s new school.”

Just as he got his start in coaching with the Pirates organization, Prince also got his major league break with the franchise when he broke into the show in 1987.

While reaching his ultimate coaching goal of full-time managing (he filled in for Hurdle for a series last year while Hurdle attended funeral services for former Cubs manager Don Baylor) might take him to another organization eventually, for now, Prince is glad to be with the franchise that not only took him in, but also prioritizes a characteristic he prioritizes himself — helping others.

“You make a difference in people’s lives and help them get through the game, and you’re still able to be in the game,” Prince said. “You want to be able to make a difference not only professionally, but personally. I don’t judge anybody and just help everybody that I can.”