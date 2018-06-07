Landis sisters highlight RVC first-team

Although Beecher’s reign over the River Valley Conference continued this season, the teams inside the RVC put together outstanding seasons, and it’s time to reward the players who left everything on the field each and every night.

<strong>Player of the year</strong>

She won RVC Player of the year during basketball season, so it’s only fitting Kate Landis goes out in her final season in orange as the RVC’s best player in softball.

She finished batting .500 with 16 doubles, five triples, 20 RBIs and 49 runs scored.

The senior captain earned the nod after leading the Bobcats to a 32-3 record, including back-to-back conference, regional, sectional and Super-Sectional titles and state final appearances along with a state championship on her resume.

Impressive.

<strong>First-team</strong>

Joining Landis on the first-team list is her younger sister, Margaret, who figures to step in as the next great Bobcat leader next season and beyond.

Margaret finished her season batting .520 with nine doubles, six triples and 27 RBIs alongside 45 runs scored.

Haley Dobson was a very welcome addition to an already loaded Beecher team. The Andrew transfer took three-hole hitting duties and was a nightmare for opposing pitchers, ending her season with a .486 batting average, including six long balls, 18 doubles, a pair of triples, scoring 43 times and notching 54 RBIs.

Also making her way onto first-team is Beecher’s Ellie Lee. Lee had her ups and downs this season, but when she was on, there were few who were better with the bat. She batted .490 while going deep eight times alongside six doubles and scoring 29 times with 50 RBIs.

Rounding out the list for Beecher is Kayla Hon. All Hon did was win games and strike out batters. She finished her junior campaign with 154 innings thrown, a 1.96 ERA and 191 strikeouts.

Joining Beecher's five on first-team is St. Anne’s big three: Brandi Chase, Grace Langellier and Kendall Yuknis.

Chase takes the crown of area’s best contact hitter as the sophomore slugger finished her season with a ridiculous .655 batting average, best in the area, including eight doubles, seven triples, three homers, 28 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

Langellier was just as productive as Chase for the 13-8 Cardinals, as she topped off her sophomore campaign by batting .507 with 11 doubles, four triples, six long balls and 39 runs scored with 33 RBIs.

Yuknis took to the circle for her duties and notched 12 wins on her belt, tossing 105 innings and striking out 104 batters.

Her bat proved to be an even bigger weapon than her arm, as she batted .415 on the season with six doubles, five triples, four homers, 28 RBIs and 33 runs scored.

Making their way onto first-team from Gardner-South Wilmington are Shelby Serena and Emily Beck.

While the Panthers only collected six wins this season, they made huge strides that will serve them well in the coming years.

Serena entered the month of May with a 5.70 ERA, and after falling to Dwight in sectional play, her ERA finished at 3.80. At the dish, she batted .333 with six doubles, three triples and 11 RBIs.

Beck was a mainstay defensively in right field and in the middle of the Panthers’ lineup. She finished the season batting .438 with five doubles, a triple, a homer and scoring 17 times while notching 15 RBIs.

Grant Park’s lone representative on first-team was senior captain Quinn Mattson. The third baseman finished her final season as a Dragon with a .527 batting average that included three long balls and 34 RBIs.

Rounding out the first-team list were Abby Kerrins, of Tri-Point, and Irene Veldhuizen.

<strong>Second-team</strong>

Beecher’s duo of A.J. Picicco and Kaylie Sippel leads the way on the RVC second-team list.

They are joined by the G-SW trio of Delaney Miner, Carson Halpin and Madelyn Storm.

Also on second-team is Grant Park’s Kassidy Tierney; Tri-Point’s Ellenie Dyrby and Anicah Bruner; and Illinois Lutheran’s Mollie Hinz and Isabella Biesterfield.

<strong>Special mention</strong>

Grant Park’s Erica Reyes headlines the honorable mention list.

She is joined by Gardner-South Wilmington’s Tori King, Tri-Point’s Elise Bruner, St. Anne’s Payton Kerness and Illinois Lutheran’s Haeli Wheeler.