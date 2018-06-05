False flag: What the war on the national anthem is really about

<p dir="ltr">I try to use relativity and perspective as some of the most critical foundations of life. I may not agree with somebody on a certain subject, but if they are truly right in their eyes and have conviction, who am I to say they’re wrong?</p><p dir="ltr">But there are certainly exceptions to that. And there has been one burning issue in sports that has especially been an exception.</p><p dir="ltr">Donald Trump stirred the pot back up again this week when he disinvited the sliver of Philadelphia Eagles who had planned on attending Tuesday’s Super Bowl celebration at the White House, with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying on Tuesday that, “the vast majority of Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”</p><p dir="ltr">No, Ms. Sanders, the vast majority of the Eagles decided to demonstrate their first amendment right of free speech by protesting Mr. Trump. And his racism. And his sexism. And his divide and conquer tactics. And his crybaby mentality with the NFL that has existed for decades.</p><p dir="ltr">The truth is, while Monday’s White House statement claimed that the Eagles did not stand for the national anthem, there was not one member of the Super Bowl-winning team that knelt for an anthem at all this season.</p><p dir="ltr">Many players from last year’s team, including wide receiver Torrey Smith and defensive end Chris Long, have explained that they would not come and show support for someone they believe to be a sexist and racist. I do not need to repeat any of the comments here in which they referenced to reach that conclusion.</p><p dir="ltr">I have seen many a reaction, both now and last summer, when Trump “cancelled” on the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after a majority of Warriors players and staff declined their invitations, about how if these players want to truly inspire change, they can show up to the White House and present their issues to the Commander-in-chief first-hand.</p><p dir="ltr">Ask Craig Hodges how that worked out.</p><p dir="ltr">Hodges, who many of our readers may remember as a vital role player on the first two Bulls championship teams of the Michael Jordan era, did just that in 1992. At the Bulls White House celebration that summer, the Park Forest native memorably showed up in a dashiki and presented President George H.W. Bush with a letter of concerns and issues he hoped to proactively discuss with the president.</p><p dir="ltr">Weeks later, Hodges was released and never played in the NBA again, despite leading the league in three-point shooting in two of the three prior years and winning the previous three three-point contests at NBA All-Star Weekend. Imagine a ball-handling Kyle Korver being let go from the LeBron James Cavaliers weeks after speaking his mind.</p><p dir="ltr">And even if an Eagles player were to show up with dialogue in mind, this has never been about the national anthem for Trump. As The Washington Post and many other publications discussed last fall, when Trump called those who knelt “son’s of b-----s,” Trump’s beef with the NFL goes back to the 1980s, when he tried using his ownership of a USFL team as a way to get into the NFL.</p><p dir="ltr">Essentially, a few years after Trump bought the USFL’s New Jersey Generals for about 10 percent of the going rate of an average NFL team, he spearheaded an effort to move the USFL’s schedule from the spring to the fall, and then sue the NFL for violating antitrust laws, hoping to force a merger in the process</p><p dir="ltr">That master plan netted the USFL three dollars in damages and essentially ended its existence.</p><p dir="ltr">In this situation, Trump’s benefits are twofold. Whenever he mentions the anthem, his fans go barbaric, and he damages the NFL’s brand at the same time.</p><p dir="ltr">But just like Trump’s trope has never been about the anthem, the players’ kneeling has never been about unpatriotism. When Colin Kaepernick first knelt, thanks to the idea of teammate and veteran Nate Boyer, by the way, it was to protest the injustices that African-Americans face. And to this day, that’s what kneeling stands for.</p><p dir="ltr">Rather than address the issue, scores of thousands of people would rather follow their red-hatted leader and bang the patriotism drum. If you really want to make America great again, try listening to all of the people here to make our nation the best it can be as a whole.</p><p dir="ltr">Isn’t that what made it great to begin with?</p>