Slow start dooms Herscher in third-place contest

PEORIA — Everything that could have gone wrong for Herscher did Saturday afternoon.

In a Class 2A third-place game at Dozer Park, Tuscola started out fast, and Herscher couldn’t keep up, as the Warriors (38-4) wasted no time handing the Tigers (33-9) a 9-0 defeat.

“We got off to a bad start and simply couldn’t recover,” Herscher coach Eric Regez said. “Coming off that heartbreaking loss on Friday against Teutopolis probably had a little to do with it. But nonetheless, it was a rough game in all three phases for us, and (Tuscola) took advantage of those chances.”

Tale of the tape

Tuscola asserted its dominance from the very first pitch and never looked back.

After a fielding error allowed the Warriors to draw first blood, Cade Kresin followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.

Herscher caught the Warriors in a rundown between first and second base, but before ultimately getting the out, another runner crossed the dish for a 3-0 lead.

That lead was all Tuscola needed, as Noah Pierce shut down the Tigers’ lineup, tossing six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 batters.

Tuscola piled on four more runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to put the proverbial nail in Herscher’s coffin.

“It all goes back to that rough first inning,” Regez said. “It set the tone for the game. Tuscola is a very good team; they deserve credit for jumping on us and not letting up.”

Season recap

Although this weekend didn’t go as planned for Herscher, it’s only a small part to one of the best seasons the program ever has had.

That’s a huge statement by itself.

The Tigers’ 33 wins are tied with the 1997-98 team for fourth-most in school history. They brought home the school’s fourth super-sectional title and made the school’s third appearance at the state semifinals.

“We stayed together and continued improving over the course of the season,” Regez said. “This is a great group of kids who bought into our system and truly love playing the game of baseball. All the work they put in to put themselves in a position to make it to state makes this group special. I’m not good at comparing, but this group ranks as one of the top ones I’ve had.”

The journey is over for 10 seniors, including Tyler Stuart, Tyler Jarnagin, Anthony Koranda, Kaden Hubly and McKinley Keenan.

Together, this year’s senior class combined for a 116-44 record during four years, a .725 winning percentage. That mark includes four regional titles, three sectional title appearances, a sectional title and a super-sectional title.

“Unbelievable group of seniors,” Regez said. “We started nine seniors who were very low maintenance, extremely coachable and high-character kids. They grabbed the torch that’s been passed down from Herscher team-to-team and made some special things happen in their four years.”