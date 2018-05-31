Local fighters set for MoreMMA Classic XV

KANKAKEE – Ed Walz loves to give local mixed martial arts fighters the chance to showcase their talents in front of their friends and family.

That is why the Bourbonnais resident and owner of MoreMMA hosted two fight nights at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s RecCenter last year.

On Saturday night, Walz will be back for more as his promotion hosts a mix of 11 MMA fights and one submission grappling bout for MoreMMA XV at the RecCenter.

“It’s great to be back in Kankakee,” Walz said. “I’ve lived in this area for the past 20 years. It’s very gratifying to do something in my backyard.”

Saturday night’s fight card features four local fighters in Nico Jefferson, Jacob Igartua, Marquon Hammond and Keenan Love.

Jefferson, 34, will take on Sam Agushi in the main event, and Igartua, 23, fights for his first title against Payton Brezinski at 125 pounds. Regnier also is seeking her first victory in her third career Muay Thai fight.

Here is a breakdown on what to look for in the local fights:

<strong>Igartua vs. Brezinski</strong>

Igartua won his amateur debut against Tom Coley by unanimous decision at MoreMMA XII in February 2017.

Now, the 2013 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate has the chance to win his first title belt at home in a 125-pound bout with Payton Brezinski.

“I am very excited,” Igartua said. “I never won a state title in wrestling when I went to BBCHS. I guess I am going for something better now. I am getting some redemption.”

Igartua comes into Saturday night’s fight with a flawless 3-0 record. He took a year off of fighting after his amateur debut because he took a job in St. Louis.

He has dominated ever since he has returned to Bradley and Genesis Martial Arts and Fitness. In January, he knocked out Ricky Bravo at MoreMMA XIV in Romeoville. He followed that in February with a first-round submission win against Jordan Adams at XFO 62 in Woodstock.

As a wrestler, Igartua is known for his high-amplitude takedowns, though he has diversified his fighting style in his past two matches.

“Iggy is a natural for the sport,” Genesis owner and coach Doug Keast said. “His wrestling blends right in with what he needs to do. His standup is improving. Regardless of who he fights, he is going to be a handful.”

And if all goes according to plan, he will be wearing his first belt Saturday night.

“I’ve come out with an entirely new mindset since my first fight,” Igartua said. “I just want to go out and dominate everybody. That’s my goal right now.”

<strong>Jefferson vs. Agushi</strong>

Nico Jefferson has been waiting for his pro debut for years. He thought his amateur career had a storybook ending when he knocked out Cam Bilyard at MoreMMA XII in Kankakee last year.

But it didn’t happen. He knocked out Oscar Ayala at MoreMMA XIII again in Kankakee just months later.

Then, an eye injury threatened his MMA career. After a nine-month hiatus from MMA, Jefferson shined last month by knocking out Craig Edmondson at Colosseum Combat 44 in Kokomo.

Now, as he prepares to fight Sam Agushi on Saturday night, Jefferson promises this will be the last time he fights in Kankakee as an amateur. He already has multiple pro fighting offers on the table for August.

“If I had a nickel for every time somebody asked me about my pro debut, I would be great financially,” Jefferson said with a laugh. “Injuries gave me some setbacks, but I feel great now. My eye is good. Everything is taken care of. My pro debut will 100 percent happen in August.”

Before that happens, he has to get past Agushi in Saturday night’s main event at 160 pounds. Though it’s not a title fight, many are chalking up Jefferson vs. Agushi as a pro-caliber fight.

It’s a classic bout between a true striker in Jefferson and a true grappler in Agushi. It’s a knockout artist versus a submission wizard. And no one is planning for it to go the distance.

“It’s two finishers in the cage,” Jefferson said. “Sam is one of the best finishers you can see. I am one of the best finishers you can see. But we finish people in different ways.

“I’ve seen Sam get the heck beat out of him and still win with a submission. He is somebody you cannot make a mistake on. You have to fight the whole fight. You have to respect him as a finisher. You have to be on point.”

Jefferson has been preparing himself for Agushi the same way he prepared himself for Edmondson. In training, he has started off in unfavorable positions — on the ground and with his back against the cage, to name a few — forcing himself to fight his way up.

“We know Nico’s striking is top caliber, but we have wanted to put him in there with guys who will take him down and put him in uncomfortable situations,” Keast said. “We want to see how he reacts and deals with that. His upcoming fight is a perfect challenge for him because Sam is a wizard on the ground.”

That’s how Jefferson is approaching Saturday night’s bout. He considers it the ultimate test before making his pro debut.

“This is the kind of fight you want before going pro,” Jefferson said.”Sam has had a lot of fights. I have had a lot of fights. It very well could be a pro fight. One way or another, it isn’t going the distance.”

To get tickets, contact the fighters or visit moremmaclassic.com. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $45 for table seats. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with fights scheduled to start at 7 p.m.