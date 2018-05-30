Riverside Healthcare Pro-Am teeing off for 41st consecutive year

KANKAKEE — For the 41st consecutive year, the Riverside Healthcare Foundation’s Annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament will tee off Friday morning at the Kankakee Country Club.

It’s an event that has withstood the test of time and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars toward medical research, and it continues to bring an entire community together.

Last year, the Pro-Am Tournament raised a record amount of money, totaling more than $180,000, funds that support the Riverside Health and Vascular Institute.

This year, organizers are expecting more of the same.

“It’s an event in which the whole community is involved with it,” Kevin Fitzgerald, the Country Club’s golf professional, said. “It’s an important fundraiser for the hospital and for the foundation. But the community has gotten involved with it. That’s why it’s been successful.”

Dave Tyson, the Annual Pro-Am Golf Chairman, has been involved with the event for as long as he can remember.

What keeps bringing Tyson back to the tournament? It’s a mix between several elements.

“Everybody that participates is very generous, and the money that’s donated, Riverside turns right back around and puts it to good use to benefit the community,” Tyson said. “But it’s also the opportunity to play. I’m a competitive golfer by nature. So, it’s that and the camaraderie. It’s exciting to be able to come back and play competitively with people you know.”

As with any successful, long-running event (in this case, one of the oldest running PGA-sanctioned Pro-Am golf tournaments in the state), it takes an abundant amount of preparation and time to make the ships sail smoothly year after year.

According to Fitzgerald, the list of volunteers who have given their time for this year’s event is a long one.

“They’ve been instrumental in helping organize this event. Caleb Miller, Jenna Grim, Matt McBurnie, Sally Hendron, Tim Milner, and there’s more,” Fitzgerald said. “So, it’s a group effort. They help find sponsorships to support the event.”

For those participating in Friday’s Pro-Am tournament, registration begins at 9 a.m. At that time, breakfast will be available and practice facilities will be open.

Tournament play begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to end at about 4:30 p.m. After completion of play, 12 golf pros and amateur golfers will have the opportunity to win $100,000 in a shootout from 135 yards out.

Dinner and presentation of awards will follow the shootout.

”This tournament has generated a lot of funds for the hospital over the years,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a great way to give back, and it’s always a lot of fun.”