STATE TRACK: Herscher's 4x200 advances

CHARLESTON -- Friday was time for the area boys state track athletes in Class 2A and 3A to have their moment under the sun — literally.

Three local athletes, alongside Herscher and Kankakee's relay teams made the journey to Eastern Illinois University for qualifying.

Herscher’s 4x200-meter relay team of Brandon Sommer, Quinnton Becker, Jacob Allen and Jacob Schultz were the only group of individual from the area to make it through to Saturday's IHSA state finals by qualifying with a time of 1:30.14, second-best in their flight and sixth-best overall.

Kankakee’s 4x200 team of Aaron and Aveon Pittman, Mattias Clark and Darrel Davis finished eight in their flight with a time of 1:33.03.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ben Kuxmann competed in the 800-meter run in Class 3A and finished seventh in his flight with a time of 2:01.67.

In the field events, Herscher’s Quinnton Becker competed in the pole vault and finished with a height of 12-feet-6 while Peotone’s Vaughn Valone took to the discus throw and finished with a distance of 122-feet-10.

<strong>Thursday</strong>

Two local athletes qualified for Saturday’s IHSA Boys State Track Finals in Charleston, and a third already finds himself penciled in.

Reed-Custer’s Zach Weaver qualified in the long jump with a distance of 21-1. Keegan Zack, of Watseka, qualified in the triple jump when he posted a distance of 42-7.75.

Central’s Isaiah Ditta will run in the 3200-meter run Saturday. There was no qualifying event for the race.

In total, 11 athletes and three relay teams participated in Thursday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University.

Zack also competed in the long jump, finishing ninth in flight three with a distance of 20-5.75. Ditta ran in the 1600 prelims, finishing with a time of 4:39.44, good enough for 11th place in the first heat.

And Ditta was far from the only Central Comet who made the trip to the prelims. Jefferson Caspary ran in the 110-meter high hurdles, taking fourth place in the first heat with a time of 15.89 seconds. Kodey Willis threw a distance of 44-4.25 in the shot put, which was seventh place in the second flight.

Central also had two relay teams race on Thursday. The 4x200 relay team of Caden Perry, Chandler Burrow, Darryl Harris and Kollin Krumweide finished sixth in the third heat, posting a time of 1:34.78. The 4x800 relay of Trevor Swanson, Jeremy Snejberg, Dane Thorne and Jeremiah Norris finished eighth in the first heat with a time of 8:34.23.

Aside from Weaver, the Comets sent three other athletes and a relay team to Thursday’s prelims. Tyler Hood finished 10th in flight one of the pole vault with a distance of 13-feet, and teammate Evan Pickard finished first in the third flight with a distance of 12-6.

Reed-Custer’s Logan Zacharias took sixth place in the first flight of the discus with a throw of 41-5.25 and Coal City’s 4x800 relay of Jackson Crater, Shane Milburn, Nathan Cornelio and Gabe Nagel took fifth place in the second heat with a time of 8:19.64.

Watseka’s Rusty Kuhlman competed in both the shot put and discus. He threw 46-9.25 in the shot put, which was third in the second flight, and finished seventh in the second flight in discus with a distance of 128-9.

Ben Kuntz, of Bishop McNamara, was in the second flight of the triple jump. He finished in seventh place with a jump of 40-10.

Dwight’s Christian Williams competed in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. His time of 42.94 seconds was good enough for sixth place in the first heat.