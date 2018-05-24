U of I leading research

Dr. Matthew Allender, director of the Wildlife Epidemiology Lab at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, has been leading research against the deadly fungus Ophidiomyces ophiodiicola.

“Biologists and veterinarians across the central and eastern United States are calling on researchers at the University of Illinois to help them identify, understand and potentially treat snake fungal disease,” a U of I article noted.

Infections in some sensitive species of snakes had reached 15-20 percent by 2017, Allender noted.

“We still have a lot of information to try to sift through and try to figure out which species are sensitive and which are resistant,” he said.

Although scientists do not know the fungus’ true prevalence, it is commonly found in soil across the U.S., the U of I article noted. “It is possible the fungus has increased its virulence or snakes have become more susceptible.

“Allender and his colleagues at the Illinois Natural History Survey are targeting every aspect of the disease — its epidemiology, how it grows, how it is transmitted, how to treat it and even which disinfectants work or don’t work against the primary fungus associated with the disease, Ophidiomyces ophiodiicola,” the article noted.

