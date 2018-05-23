ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports results

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<em><strong>Class 4A Normal Community West Regional</strong></em>

<strong>BBCHS 10, Normal Community West 0 (6 innings)</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais earned an impressive victory for their first postseason win in seven years.

Addison Talbot and Camryn BeDell had three hits and two runs each, and Miranda Wehrle and Evey Evans each had two hits and two RBIs, with Wehrle also scoring three times. Evans threw a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits and a pair of walks.

The Boilers play Normal Community at 10 a.m. Saturday in the regional championship.

<em><strong>Class 3A Providence Catholic Regional</strong></em>

<strong>Ottawa 4, Coal City 0</strong>

The Coalers had a tough go against Pirates pitcher Sloan Gayan, who threw a complete-game one-hitter against the Coalers, with Kristyn Daigger recording the lone hit. Payton Smith threw all six innings for the Coalers, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and three walks.BASEBALL

<em><strong>Class 3A Seneca Sectional</strong></em>

<strong>Herscher 11, Harlan 1 (5 innings)</strong>

Patience was a virtue for the Tigers on Wednesday, as they drew 12 walks and needed four hits to cruise past the Falcons.McKinley Keenan drew three walks, and Tyler Stuart, Kaden Hubly and Luke Cross all walked twice. Anthony Koranda, Tyler Stuart, Luke Engelman and Ryan Volk each had a hit.

Koranda, Engelman and Tyler Jarnigan scored twice, and Engelman added an RBI. Hubly scored twice and drove in a run.

The Tigers face University High School in the sectional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday in Seneca.