Beecher downs Herscher, advances to sectional final

BEECHER — Second verse, same as the first.

Last year, Beecher got the best of Herscher in an eight-inning showdown. This time, the Bobcats only needed seven.

Beecher (29-2) held down its home turf and earned an 8-4 victory against the Tigers in a Class 2A sectional semifinal Tuesday night.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Beecher third baseman Ellie Lee said. “Considering that we saw them at this stage last year, it definitely helped us prepare for this game, and we hit (Herscher pitcher Morgan Scivally) last time, so we knew we could this time as well.”

<strong>Highlight film</strong>

Beecher struck first in the opening inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Ellie Lee and A.J. Picicco for a quick 2-0 lead.

Kate Landis added to the lead in the second with an RBI single of her own, pushing the score to 3-0.

Karly Bainbridge joined the fun in the top of the third with an RBI double to right field, making it 4-0 before Chloe Jefferson finally got Herscher (23-12) on the board with an RBI single up the gut, cutting the lead to 4-1 through three frames.

Beecher then added two more runs after an RBI double off the bat of Haley Dobson and another RBI single from Lee, upping the score to 6-1.

“I was in a slump not that long ago,” Lee said. “But it’s the postseason now, so I couldn’t let that affect me. I just kept telling myself that the next pitch was my pitch and aimed for contact.”

A fielding error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth allowed two Tiger runners to cross the dish and cut into the lead to 6-3. But Kaylie Sippel notched an RBI single, later followed by a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth, for a score that ultimately shut the door on Herscher’s season.

“We made it interesting and gave ourselves a chance by loading the bases in our final at-bat,” Herscher coach Mike Cann said. “We went eight innings with (Beecher) last year, so we knew what we were up against. Hats off to them. They’re such a solid and fundamental team. Whoever faces them next and beyond is going to have their hands full.”

<strong>Season in review</strong>

Although the Tigers dealt with their share of adversity, injuries to key players and a grueling schedule down the stretch, it didn’t stop them from winning more than 20 games and claiming a Class 2A regional title.

“Every player contributed in more than one way this season,” Cann said. “Those injuries did hurt since we lost some speed defensively, and my hope is that they come back 100 percent healthy next year.”

Herscher graduates just four seniors: Molly Cann, Gabby Schultz, Paige Glass and Hallie Outsen. All were four-year starters, so things will be different next year in Tiger territory.

“It’s definitely going to be a much different look next season without those four,” Cann said. “You can’t replace experience, and they’ll be missed. On the flip side, we’re still going to be good and return a solid amount of talent.”

<strong>Stat book</strong>

Kayla Hon earned the victory in the circle for Beecher, throwing all seven innings and allowing two earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven batters.

Lee finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Margaret Landis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Dobson and Bainbridge each batted 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Picicco and Sippel had an RBI each.

For Herscher, Scivally suffered the loss in a complete-game effort while collecting two hits at the dish.

Jefferson and Schultz each finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

<strong>Up next</strong>

Beecher advances to a Class 2A sectional final Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s Class 2A sectional semifinal between Bishop McNamara and Seneca.

“We just have to stay on top of things,” Lee said. “Our hitting needs to stay solid, and our defense needs to be better than it was for this game.”