Herscher tops Reed-Custer, wins ninth straight regional title

HERSCHER — It never gets old ... at least that’s what Herscher coach Eric Regez claims.

For the 21st time in school history and for the ninth consecutive season, Regez’s Tigers can claim to be regional baseball champions. No. 21 came with a 10-0, five-inning rout of Reed-Custer on Saturday afternoon in Class 2A action.

“It doesn’t get old,” Regez said. “You have a different group every year, and each one has to kind of gel and mold themselves together. You’ll hit some wrinkles along the way, which is why every accomplishment is special.”

<strong>Opening the floodgates</strong>

Tyler Stuart gave the Tigers (30-7) an early offensive boost as he scored after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning before homering in the third.

Herscher took that 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. But when Ryan Volk was hit by a pitch to start the inning, the rest of Herscher’s offense quickly came to life.

The next batter, Luke Cross, laid down what would have been a sacrifice bunt. But Reed-Custer threw it into right field, and the Tigers had something cooking.

“We got a freebie to start the inning, and then good things happen when you bunt,” Regez said. “A lot of our big wins have had bunts incorporated within them. So, that was a big play, and then we got back to the top of the order.”

Tyler Jarnagin made it 3-0 with a laser into left field, knocking Comets starter Trevor McLaughlin off the hill. Jack Stellano came on in relief of McLaughlin, but, unfortunately for him, the Tigers already were licking their chops.

With runners on the corners and no outs, Anthony Koranda logged an RBI single before Jarnagin scored on a wild pitch, stretching the lead to 5-0.

Later, Hubly made it 6-0 with an RBI single before Stuart scored on an error after being intentionally walked. Still with no outs, Ben Koranda stepped to the dish and lined a ball down the right-field line for a two-run double, all but ending Reed-Custer’s season.

Two batters later, an infield single off the bat of Cross sealed the Comets’ fate.

<strong>Special K</strong>

Herscher called upon Anthony Koranda as its starting pitcher, and the senior kicked into cruise control. He pitched all five innings, struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow a single hit.

“He made some big pitches when he had to,” Regez said of Koranda. “He struggled a little bit in the second inning and walked a couple of guys. But we made a great defensive play, and Anthony settled in from there.”

That’s probably an understatement, considering the fact Koranda allowed just one base runner from the third inning on. In the fourth, it took him just nine pitches to retire the side in order.

“He’s just such a competitor,” Regez said. “We were leaning on him after our first (tournament) game and after our last couple days of practice. He answered the bell.”

<strong>Stat book</strong>

Hubly finished 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs at the dish. Stuart was 1-for-1 with the home run, three runs scored, an RBI and two walks, and Ben Koranda went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

McLaughlin took the loss for Reed-Custer (12-14) in four innings of work. He gave up five runs, three earned, and struck out four.

<strong>Up next</strong>

Herscher now advances to face Chicago Harlan at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca High School in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.

“We don’t know anything about our next opponent, and that’s not really how we work,” Regez said. “But we’ve got two days, and we’ve got some connections. We’ll make those connections and figure out what to do on Wednesday. We’re going to put ourselves in a position to be successful.”