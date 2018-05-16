Manteno falls to Illiana Christian in sectional semifinal

HERSCHER — It wasn’t how Manteno particularly wanted to end its season, but with a bright future ahead, it represents an important part in the process.

The Panthers (13-8-1) fell to Illiana Christian on Wednesday night by a 2-0 final at Herscher High School in a Class 2A sectional semifinal, effectively ending their season.

At times, Manteno lacked aggressiveness. But with a young team, that sometimes can be expected.

“We turned [aggressiveness] on sometimes this season. I can remember games where we did,” Manteno coach Justin Emerson said. “But it’s a mindset thing. It’s weird because when we play aggressive, those are our best games. As a program, that can’t be a switch for us. If it is going to be a switch, it better stay on.”

<strong>Silver linings</strong>

Despite the loss, two underclassmen stepped up Wednesday night.

Freshman Kira Grisham was arguably the best player on the field, and sophomore goalkeeper Madi O’Dell had yet another successful evening.

Grisham showed aggressiveness, played with no fear and kept Illiana Christian’s defense awake at all times.

“Kira is a great soccer player. She’s very good; she’s technical, and she’s tough,” Emerson said. “Those things together ... it means good things to come. She did outstanding tonight, and over the past couple of weeks, that’s what’s been happening. I can’t wait to see what her future holds.”

The same could be said for O’Dell, who made stop after stop. The Vikings’ two goals came on a shot that hit the crossbar in the first half and on a one-on-one breakaway late in the second.

Other than those two occurrences, she was rock solid.

“She’s a sophomore. That’s what’s so awesome,” Emerson said. “She’s been consistent all year. Having a good keeper, especially in the girls high school game, it can do so much for you. It can be such a confidence builder. She really showed that today.”

<strong>Bidding adieu</strong>

The Panthers say goodbye to three seniors, the first two being forward Alyssa Crowley and defender Emili Barth.

“This was Alyssa’s first year ever playing soccer for us, and she came out and was a competitor. That’s what she helped us so much with,” Emerson said. “Emili Barth played every minute of every game in the back for us, and there wasn’t a lot of people I was harder on. She was tough-minded and tough physically. Those are big shoes to fill.”

Manteno’s third senior, Kendall Ridgley, has been with Emerson since Day 1 of his coaching career.

“Kendall was a senior captain of ours, and she’s been on our varsity team since her freshman year,” Emerson said. “She brought consistency all year, last year and years before. We could plug her in anywhere, and she’s consistent.”

<strong>Moving forward</strong>

While Manteno definitely will miss Ridgley, Barth and Crowley, they also will welcome back a plethora of talent. On Wednesday night, their roster included six juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen.

“We had a lot of young girls out there all year,” Emerson said. “From where they started the season to the point they’re at today, it’s just incredible to see the growth. Hopefully, we continue to see that growth.”