ROUNDUP: Tuesday's prep sports results

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Thornwood 0 (3 innings)</strong>

Ten different Boilers scored at least once as they were led by leadoff hitter Camryn BeDell’s four runs, to go along with a triple, a single, two walks and an RBI. Madilin Evans went 3-for-3 with a triple, scoring three times and driving in four. Julia Drake had three RBIs, and Emma Schriner, Miranda Wehrle and Liz Schriner all drove in a pair. Wehrle’s RBIs came on a pinch-hit homer.

Sam LaGesse pitched all three innings, allowing two hits, striking out five and walking one.

<strong>Kankakee 9, Rich Central 3</strong>

Emily Glogowski earned the complete-game victory for the Kays, striking out nine batters, walking six and allowing two hits.

Sara Serena led the Kays at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Alanna Glogowski and Jaiden Longtin each had two hits and an RBI.

<strong>Coal City 2, Joliet Catholic 1 (10 innings)</strong>

Kristyn Daigger hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to win it for the Coalers. She scored the Coalers’ other run on a Sam Olsen double. Leslie Youskevtch had two hits.

Paityn Smith earned the win in a 10-inning complete game. She allowed one earned run on eight hits and two walks and added six strikeouts.

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Manteno 3, Plainfield North 2</strong>

Matt Rose and Jack Trepanier each had a pair of hits for the Panthers, who scored all three of their runs in the second inning. Jacob Smith threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk.

<strong>Bloom 12, Kankakee 2 (5 innings)</strong>

Danny Medina had a double and scored a run for the Kays. Ethan McNeely had a hit and scored a run on Ramon Zarate’s RBI single in the fourth inning.

McNeely threw four innings, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits and six walks.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Thornridge 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Joshua Varner allowed just two hits and one walk in his five-inning complete game. He struck out six.

Tyler Llorens had three hits, one of them a double, and had two runs and an RBI. Alec Weeden and Cameron Jain each doubled, had three RBIs and scored a run. Jordan O’Neal had a double, three runs and an RBI. Miguel Melcher went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs.