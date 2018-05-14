SOFTBALL: Manteno rebounds with emphatic win over Boilers

MANTENO — Put simply, it escalated quickly. Impressively quick.

Bradley-Bourbonnais hung in tough with Manteno on Monday evening before the Panthers’ bats took off like a rocket. Manteno (24-6) collected 10 hits in the bottom of the fourth inning alone and cruised to a 16-1 victory against the Boilers (17-10) in five innings of play.

“We had a great approach at the plate,” Manteno coach Josh Carlile said.

“[Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher Evey Evans] is a good pitcher. She moves the ball around a good bit, had good velocity and spins it pretty well. I thought our lineup up and down were getting a good barrel on the ball. We had a lot of quality at-bats, which is what I wanted to see.”

It started out as just a normal softball game among two highly competitive teams. Manteno drew first blood when Lexi Bowdish ripped an RBI single to center field for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Two batters later, Maddie Lacer smoked a two-run double down the left-field line that pushed the score to 3-0.

“Right from the beginning, I told our assistant coach Kylie Johnson that all seven girls who batted that inning hit the ball right on the barrel,” Carlile said. “We pushed a couple of runs across and kept that momentum going.”

Lanie Malone added to the lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second, making it 4-0.

Bradley-Bourbonnais cracked the scoreboard in the third as Emma Schriner smashed an RBI double to left-center field, scoring Camryn BeDell to cut the lead to 4-1. But Manteno’s Madie Monk singled in the bottom half, pushing the lead back to four runs at 5-1.

The Boilers stranded two runners on base in the top of the fourth, and that was the last gasp of air they took.

They just didn’t know it yet.

<strong>Back to Dominating</strong>

During the weekend, Manteno participated in the ICA tournament in Barrington and took its bumps and bruises. After playing in four games, the Panthers came back 1-3, taking as many losses in a 24-hour span than they had all season up to that point.

The Panthers were able to take Sunday off to relax and rest up for this week.

It was more than enough.

Lanie Malone led the fourth with her second RBI of the game, this one a single to center. A fielding error on the same play plated another run for a 7-1 game.

Four batters later, with the bases loaded, Ashley Mazur singled to drive in a run, and Kayla Melia was hit by a pitch for a 9-1 score.

“We just kept the same routine. We came in the batting cages before the game and I noticed that their swings looked very crisp,” Carlile said. “Sometimes, playing a team as athletic as (Bradley-Bourbonnais), you’d want to bunt or put on a hit-and-run, but I didn’t feel it was necessary.”

Monk singled again to drive in a run, and then Sierra Cureton unloaded the bases with a three-run triple to deep left-center, raising the score to 13-1.

Kaycie Wenzel notched an RBI single, and Bowdish capped off an 11-run fourth with a two-run double.

“There a very confident group but a humble group as well,” Carlile said. “They don’t say too much, and they’re so cohesive. No one expects one person to do it all, which relieves a lot of stress, and that’s a big thing going into regionals. It’s a team concept.”

<strong>Up Next</strong>

<strong>Manteno</strong> plays again Thursday at home against Plano.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong> tries to rebound today at Thornwood.