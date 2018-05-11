Outdoors Glance

<strong>Perry Farm Cleanup</strong>

Jeffery Hudson, of Bradley, and friends are organizing a clean-up of Perry Farm areas from the Coyne Street Park to the Indian Cave trails and creek beginning at 9 a.m. May 29.

Bourbonnais Township Park District is cooperating with the clean-up and will provide nonlatex gloves and trash bags for the project, and district staff members will pick up the filled bags, Hudson said.

“If anyone would like to donate bottled water, that would be great,” he added. “I’ve lived in Bradley since I was 11 and spent every summer in Perry Farm.” Now 29, he has taken his daughter, Lily, to the park since she was 3.

The condition of the park is distressing, he said. “There’s trash everywhere ... along the trails, in the creek. You can’t walk more than 10 feet without seeing garbage. It’s really gross. Not like it was when I was a kid. In one area, it seems people just break glass bottles for fun. Someone even dumped a couch there.”

Hudson said about 25 volunteers have signed up for the clean-up and about 100 have expressed interest, but others are welcome to join the effort.

For more information, call him at 815-549-8606.

<strong>Scouting open house</strong>

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will hold an open house introduction to Scouting from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

All boys in kindergarten through 11th grade and families are invited to discover what Scouting is all about. The event will feature hot dogs and other refreshments; information about programs, gear, summer camping opportunities and more from leaders and Scouts; what it means to be a Scout; and how easy it is to join.

Cub Scout Pack 324, led by Juan Torres, offers Scouting programs for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade, including weekly Scout meetings, camping, Pinewood Derby, rank advancements and many helpful life skills.

Boy Scout Troop 324, led by Matt Simon, offers programs for boys from fifth grade through age 18, with weekly meetings, an active monthly camping program, frequent regional trips to points of interest, rank advancement and life skills.

The open house is open to all area boys and their families.

For more information, call Andy Corbus at 815-953-9700.

<strong>ID invasive species</strong>

A “Yard Full of Invasives” program will be held at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Kankakee River Forest Preserve District’s Shannon Bayou facility on Waldron Road at Aroma Park at 10 a.m. May 30.

Invasive plants do not need to be a nuisance in your yard. Learn nonchemical ways of managing the spread of these plants.

Outdoor activities will be included, weather permitting.

Preregistration for the free event is required by May 23. Call the University of Illinois Extension Office at 815-933-8337 to register.

<strong>Sands celebration</strong>

Saturday is set to be a big day at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands 8,000-acre natural area along U.S. Route 41 between Lake Village and Morocco, Ind.

Activities will include: a birding hike from 8 to 10 a.m.; native plants available for donation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a volunteer workday planting milkweeds from 9 a.m. to noon; hiking the Grace Teninga Trail from 1 to 3 p.m.; and bison interpretation throughout the day.

Meet at the Kankakee Sands Office, 3294 N. U.S. Route 41, north of Morocco.

For more information, call Alyssa Nyberg at 219-866-1706 or email anyberg@tnc.org.

<strong>Geology of Midewin</strong>

A car caravan tour of the geology of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, north of Wilmington, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at the Welcome Center, on Illinois Route 53, north of Wilmington. The tour will be over unimproved roads, on which gravel and potholes can be expected. Call 815-423-6370 or email Midewin_RSVP@fs.fed.us to register.

<strong>Bison hikes</strong>

Rangers lead guided hikes to the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie bison pasture area at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors may or may not see bison but will learn about Midewin’s unique past, present and future in an interactive way. Reservations are not required.