Manteno claims Class 1A regional title in wild fashion

MANTENO — Manteno and Beecher’s IHSA Class 1A Manteno regional championship game came down to a pair of decisive and nearly identical-looking penalty kicks on Friday.

After a hard fought 100 minutes, Panthers freshman defender Lily Bona’s shot scraped the fingertips of Bobcats goalkeeper Hailey Leschkies, before bouncing against the left post and gently rolling into the net, giving the Panthers (14-7) a 4-3 overtime win after a 1-1 tie during regulation.

“Never have I ever thought that I would ever be (shooting) in penalty kicks, especially as a freshman,” Bona said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

The regional crown is the ninth the Panthers have won in the past 10 years.

But after a disappointing loss in last year’s regionals, paired with the youth of this year’s team (nine underclassmen and eight upperclassmen), Friday’s win ranks at the top of coach Justin Emerson’s list.

“With this group this year, this (regional championship) feels better than probably any group I’ve ever been with,” Emerson said. “At the beginning of the year, nobody thought we’d be in this spot, losing as many players as we did.

“But we said all year that if we stick together and continue to get better, we’d put ourselves in a good spot,” Emerson said. “We put ourselves in a good spot tonight and were able to come out on top.”

For Bobcats coach Dawn Compton, the nail-biting loss was bittersweet.

Although any coach and team hate to lose, particularly in such dramatic fashion, the Bobcats (16-8) were playing for their first regional crown in school history, and were inches away from sealing the deal against one of the most dominant area programs in the 21st century.

“It’s a step in the right direction for our program as a whole,” Compton said. “It’d been a while since we won a regional game as a whole, so to win one, and then take the regional championship to penalty kicks is a huge step for us.”

Alyse Crowe started the scoring for the Panthers when she found a loose ball in front of the net off a Ryan Conway corner kick and poked it past Leschkies.

The score remained 1-0 until the final moments of regulation.

In the 88th minute, Beecher's Dayo Bamgbose was in the right place at the right time as Panthers keeper Madi O’Dell’s save rolled directly onto Bamgbose’s foot, who then placed the ball in the back of the net.

“I was obviously excited to get that equalizer and give ourselves a chance. But with Crowe and Ryan (Conway), I knew (Manteno) was going to give it another couple runs,” Compton said. “But our defense held strong and kept us in check.”

After two scoreless overtime periods and three goals in the first four penalty kicks for each team, it came down to Bona and Beecher’s Hailey Janssen.

Emerson had his first four shooters decided when penalty kicks began, but didn’t know who he wanted for his fifth and final shooter.

That’s when one of his freshman defenders answered the call.

“We had our four shooters ready to go and didn’t have a fifth, so we asked who wanted it and Lily goes, ‘I got it,’” Emerson said. “That shows what kind of kid, person and competitor she is.”

After Bona’s goal put the Panthers ahead, all eyes were on Janssen. The junior midfielder’s shot beat O’Dell to the left side, but the same post that granted Bona a goal denied Janssen hers as the ball ricocheted off and landed feet in front of the net.

“I hate losing games that way. I’ve been here before, but these girls haven’t,” Compton said. “But I’m glad they got the experience to be here and understand what it feels like. Hopefully we learned from it and it will benefit us in the future.”

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Panthers will be in action in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday in Herscher, against either Illiana Christian or Carver Military Academy.