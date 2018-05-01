BASEBALL: St. Joseph's snaps McNamara's three-game winning streak

KANKAKEE — After an 0-6 start to its season, Bishop McNamara had the chance to win its fourth game in a row and bring its record back to .500 with a home conference win against St. Joseph on Tuesday evening.

But as the old saying goes, momentum is as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. And while Max O’Connor certainly pitched well for the Irish (8-10), the Chargers’ Justin Freeman was better, as he helped his team best the Irish 5-1.

“I think the big thing was that we couldn’t adjust [offensively],” Irish coach Sam Bumpers said. “He [Freeman] was similar to guys we’ve faced in the past; we just couldn’t execute and get the ball out of the air, and at this level, they catch fly balls.”

The Chargers’ ability to track down fly balls on a blustery day didn’t bode well for the Irish, who flied out or popped up 12 times Tuesday.

The Irish were aggressive and saw the ball well, as 18 of their at-bats lasted three pitches or less, and Freeman only finished with two strikeouts. But the rest of his line was magnificent: seven innings, four hits, one walk, one hit batter and one earned run.

The lone run for the Irish came in the fifth inning.

After Caleb Magruder broke up Freeman’s no-hitter with a single to open the inning, he advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a stolen base, where he was driven in by a Michael Lanie infield single.

While Freeman won the battle on the mound, O’Connor was no slouch. Aside from a shaky first inning in which he allowed a pair of runs before working out of a bases-loaded jam, O’Connor was on his game.

He threw 55 of his 82 pitches for strikes (67 percent), allowing five earned runs on 11 hits, two walks and a hit batter.

“He threw a lot of strikes,” Bumpers said. “They got a couple of runs early, but for the most part, he got ahead in his counts, and I thought he did well.”

The highlight of the game for the Irish came defensively in the third.

With ducks on the pond and one out, Anthony Brown flied out to Payton Gerberding in center field on a ball that appeared deep enough to score Ryan Flowers from third base.

But Gerberding came up firing and threw a dart to Owen Jackson behind the plate to nail Flowers with ease, much to the chagrin of Bumpers, who had been yelling from the dugout for his center-fielder to throw the ball to third base to tag the other runner attempting to advance.

“That was definitely a Top-10 play, at least Top 3,” Bumpers said. “It was one of those where you go, ‘No, no no! Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ It was awesome.”

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Bishop McNamara hosts Herscher today before the Irish and Chargers play again Thursday at St. Joseph.