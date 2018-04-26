Reed-Custer wins fourth straight, beats Central

CLIFTON — All it takes is one big inning.

Holding a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Reed-Custer (11-3) brought out the bats and plated nine runs on its way to a 13-5 victory against Central (4-11) on Thursday night.

“I don’t think we were as focused for this one as we were on Wednesday,” Reed-Custer coach Ramsey Harkness said. “Our game Wednesday lasted maybe an hour, as to where it was a different story for this one. Our bats came out slow, and we weren’t as dialed in. It took some time, but we finally put it all together in the fifth inning and didn’t look back.”

<strong>Explosion</strong>

Central’s Kaylee Ketcherside held more than her own against a red-hot Reed-Custer team through four innings.

But the third time through the lineup turned out to be the charm as Reed-Custer made the adjustments, caught up with the timing and belted out 10 hits while driving nine runs across the plate to break the game wide open at 11-1.

“We hit the ball really hard early in the game, but all the shots were right at (Central),” Harkness said. “Fortunately, the girls kept with it and didn’t get down on themselves early. They stayed focused and continued to churn out some hits. We laid down some timely bunts to keep (Central) off-balance, and once everything started to click our way, we took advantage of those opportunities.”

<strong>Feeling the flow</strong>

During the past five games, Reed-Custer has gotten significant contributions from Grace Colclasure and Michelle Mack.

Mack has a .500 batting average (9-for-18) with eight RBIs, and Colclasure is batting .600 (9-for-15) with nine RBIs. Those efforts have helped the Comets win seven straight.

The duo continued their hot streak Thursday as Mack finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and Colclasure was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

“Both of them have been extremely steady, which is why they bat in the four and five hole for us,” Harkness said. “We expect our top three batters to get on base and those two provide cleanup. They’ve been pretty consistent. We also got a lot of production out of our 7-8-9 hitters, which goes a long way as the season progresses.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Antoinette Hill tossed all seven innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out four batters.

Following Colclasure’s and Mack’s days, Kelsi Dillion finished 2-for-5 at the dish with a double and two RBIs.

Calla Kmetz was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Haley Hamilton and Emily Wolf each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

For Central, McKenna Goldtrap finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Maci Romero went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Erica Cordes was 1-3 with an RBI.

“The season is all packed into three weeks, thanks to Mother Nature,” Harkness said. “We’ve had our share of problems closing out games when we’ve had big leads and this one was no different. So, we’re just trying to keep the girls focused one game at a time.”

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.