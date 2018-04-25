Beecher crushes 16 hits for 15th straight win

KANKAKEE — At this point of the season, Beecher winning a game by more than 10 runs isn’t a surprise.

Taking its undefeated record into Kankakee, the Bobcats (15-0) crushed 16 hits in a 13-1 victory against the Kays (9-4) on Wednesday night.

The victory marked the 10th time this season the Bobcats have claimed victory by more than 10 runs.

“We’re pretty solid in all three departments of the game: pitching, hitting and defense,” Beecher coach Kevin Hayhurst said. “It took us some time to adjust because (Kankakee pitcher Sara Serena) is a really powerful thrower, and she kept the ball low, which is what good pitchers do. We’re a really good hitting team, and it’s tough to keep us down for seven innings.”

<strong>Battle of the Bulls</strong>

Sara Serena and Kayla Hon are two of the top pitchers in the area, and their past performances have shown that.

Serena has been a dominant force for the Kays during the past three years in the circle, racking up more than 700 career strikeouts. Hon took over pitching duties midway through last season before helping her team win a Class 2A state championship. She continues to wreak havoc this season.

Wednesday's bout between the two lived up to the hype for the first four innings.

Both pitchers battled tick-for-tack while neither allowed a hit until the third inning.

It was a game of chess to see which lineup finally could break through and put the first run on the board. The Kays won that battle as Sophie Arseneau ripped an RBI double down the left field line for a 1-0 lead.

<strong>Bringing the Pain</strong>

The Kays won the battle to draw first blood, but it was Beecher who was about to win the war. At the center of attention of that charge was Haley Dobson and Kaylie Sippel.

After an RBI double from Kate Landis tied the game at 1, Dobson notched an RBI double that gave Beecher a 2-1 lead. Ellie Lee then doubled Dobson in before Sippel laced an RBI single to cap a four-run fourth inning.

Dobson and Sippel were just getting started, though.

Leading 6-1, Dobson added to the lead with a two-run single. Two batters later, Sippel legged out an RBI double down the right field line that pushed the lead to 9-1.

“Haley squares up the ball as good as I’ve seen anyone this year,” Hayhurst said. “She provides a lot of power. There’s no pitch she can’t hit and drive whether it’s outside or inside. She does a great job of putting the barrel on the ball and finding the gaps for hard line drives.”

The Bobcat duo had one more at-bat in the seventh and didn’t waste the chance to add to the 11-1 lead, as Dobson crushed an RBI double, and Sippel racked up another RBI single.

Dobson finished the day 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Sippel also went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

“Kaylie has become a really strong and confident hitter,” Hayhurst said. “One year of experience and extra strength has made such a huge difference in her game. She’s swinging a hot bat right now, and hopefully, that continues.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Hon pitched all seven innings for the Bobcats, giving up six hits and an earned run while striking out three batters.

Following Sippel and Dobson’s day at the dish, Kate Landis finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs.

Margaret Landis and Ellie Lee each finished 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI, and Ashlyn Rapacz had a triple and three runs scored.

For Kankakee, Sophie Arseneau finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

<strong>Beecher</strong> hosts Moline today.

<strong>Kankakee</strong> travels to Rich South today.