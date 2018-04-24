Cross' Crusaders undefeated against mother nature

It’s 11:30 a.m. on a Friday afternoon, an entire day before Grace Christian Academy has Senior Day scheduled against Berean Christian.

But head coach and defacto grounds crew leader Jeff Cross already has spent about four hours on the school’s baseball field — or as he likes to say, in his office.

“This is my office,” Cross said of the field. “Once baseball season hits, I’m here at 8 a.m. every day, unless we have an away game. Then, I stay in and not focus on the field so much, maybe grab a nice lunch with my wife.”

Cross’ dedication to the field — or, as he calls it, the school’s front porch — has shown this season. Despite an extended winter and nasty weather, the Crusaders have yet to postpone a single home game.

“Coach Cross has the belief that games are not scheduled to be canceled, but rather, the games are scheduled to be played,” Athletic Director Nathan Brown said. “The main thing that this allows for is that I know we will more than likely play all of our games.”

While they haven’t had to this season, the Crusaders even were able to host a pair of games last season that were supposed to be road games, as the hosting teams’ fields were not playable.

The importance of getting games in is placed at a higher premium at a small, private school such as Grace. As a nonIHSA member school, the Crusaders know their games are low on the priority list for other schools when it comes to rescheduling them.

“That’s another reason I put so much pressure on because if we don’t get a game in, there won’t be a makeup,” Cross said. “They have a full schedule and have to make up other games with conference opponents, so if it’s on the schedule, we have to get it in.”

While his hard work always pays off, a little bit of planning ahead also goes into Cross’ undefeated record against mother nature. For Cross and the Crusaders, start times for home games are always flexible.

“If we have a 4:30 start and I see it’s supposed to run until 3:30 or 3:45, I’ll just push the start time back to 5:00,” Cross said. “There have been times where we’ve been ready, the rain would come down, and I’ll go grab three bags of Diamond Dry and have the kids go spread it out.”

Grace Christian doesn’t have the newest field maintenance equipment or advanced field technology ... Cross mows the outfield with a mid-1970s John Deere.

For Brown, that’s another reason why Cross’ dedication is valued tenfold.

“We are able to do things that we would not normally be able to do because he is willing to put in the work to ensure that we have something in place,” Brown said. “He truly is a valuable asset.”

And Cross’ value isn’t limited to baseball.

He keeps the clock during basketball season, assists the soccer team (he has also served as head coach in the past), was softball coach before moving over to baseball in 2016 and helps in other roles when he is needed.

“Jeff is willing to do whatever is asked of him,” Brown said. “If there is a problem, he will help make sure that we overcome that obstacle. He is willing to make sure that Grace is always viewed in a valuable light.”

Even though it may seem like working at the school is Cross’ full-time job with the amount of time he spends there, his actual profession is officiating NCAA Division I women’s basketball across six conferences — Big Ten, Horizon League, Mid-American Conference, Missouri Valley Conference, Ohio Valley Conference and the Summit League.

Cross has also served as a Division I baseball umpire in the past, as well as officiating basketball and baseball across a variety of youth leagues, including the IESA and IHSA.

“I can’t just be a coach who just sets the lineup, sends the kids out there and assume I know what’s going on,” Cross said. “I put extra pressure on myself to be in tune to the rules, or else I wouldn’t be doing my real job justice.”

Aside from devoting time at Grace Christian, Cross and his family — wife Jeanna, son Raylee and daughter Natalee (members of Grace Christian’s baseball and softball teams) — spend time volunteering in the community.

“We always help with the local food drive, and with the recent floods and everything, we helped with that,” Cross said. “We live in Aroma Park, and as a small town, you know when someone’s in need and we help whenever we can. It’s just what we do.”

Cross said he can’t take the sole credit for the quality of the baseball field, as his team is always helping when they can during study halls and lunch breaks.

“I see them eating their sandwich and pulling the tarp at the same time,” Cross said.

It’s the kids who not only help Cross with the field, but also stand as the reason Cross is so dedicated to begin with.

“My teams would be more upset if we didn’t play,” Cross said. “Some may say, ‘It’s too cold, I don’t want to play.’ But these kids want to come out here and play. And I enjoy coming here and sitting back in my office and watching it.”