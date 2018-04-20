BASEBALL: McLoughlin delivers walk-off win for Reed-Custer

BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer didn’t begin a single at-bat with a lead on Friday, but Trevor McLoughlin and the Comets still had the last laugh thanks to the sophomore’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Beecher dashed out to an early lead and remained in firm control for most of the afternoon thanks to a strong showing from starting pitcher Ryan LeBlanc.

Nut the Comets refused to go away.

That persistence finally gave them their first lead, just in time, to head home with a 5-4 win over the Bobcats.

LeBlanc and Reed-Custer starter Cody LaGrange spent the opening four frames engaged in a classic pitchers’ duel, and both received stout support from their fielders behind them.

After Jacob Pevion’s first inning RBI single put Beecher ahead, LaGrange recorded 1-2-3 innings in both the second and third, and worked around a Joey Petrelli double to keep the Bobcats off the board in the fourth.

A Caleb LaGrange single plated Gavin Grace to knot things up at 1 in the Reed-Custer half of the third, but neither offense had much of an answer for either hurler until Beecher finally put together a breakout inning in the top of the fifth.

Some timely hitting by the Bobcats and a defensive breakdown from the Comets led to a three-run frame. A wild third strike, a bunt single from Logan Turney, an RBI single from Hunter Eastham and a costly error from his shortstop chased Cody LaGrange from the mound after he surrendered a pair of unearned runs and remained on the hook for a third before recording an out.

Grace took over for LaGrange trailing 3-1 with two runners on base and no outs and, though a Deshawn Doss groundout hung another unearned run on LaGrange’s line to extend Beecher’s lead to 4-1, Grace was dazzling through three innings of spotless relief work.

“That’s basically what (Grace has) been doing all year for us,” said Comets coach Jake Evans. “We’ve been throwing him into some really tough spots in relief. He’s a senior, he’s battle-tested and he’s been able to do it. That was a great outing.”

The wheels eventually came off for LeBlanc, as well — albeit a bit more gradually than those of LaGrange.

Danny Fierro kicked off the Comets’ comeback by lofting a double to the warning track in left field, advancing to third when LeBlanc was called for a balk, then scampering home on a groundout by Grace to cut Beecher's lead to 4-2.

Grace then pitched around another error from Josh Loomis at short in a scoreless sixth inning and set the Comets up to reap the rewards of their own from infield miscues.

After Caleb LaGrange kicked off Reed-Custer's sixth inning with a booming double to deep center field, the Comets forced a tie with a pair of unearned runs. Loomis reached first on an error, Jack Stellano plated LaGrange with a sacrifice fly to right and Max Lepper knotted things up at 4-4 with a single to left.

LeBlanc then worked his way out of the sixth but wouldn’t return for the seventh. He finished his afternoon allowing four runs — two earned — on eight hits in six innings while striking out seven. His departure meant the end for the Bobcats.

Grace retired Beecher in order in the top of the seventh to bring reliever Tyler Brody to the mound. The junior was unable to replicate LeBlanc’s efficiency as he issued a walk to Fierro, an infield single to Grace and McLoughlin’s walk-off RBI to take the loss before recording an out.

“With the top of the order coming up in the seventh inning, those are the guys you want up there,” Evans said. “Danny was able to get on, Gavin was able to get on and Trevor was an all-conference player as a freshman last year for a reason.

“He’s the guy we want up there in that situation, and he did the job for us.”