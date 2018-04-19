Grisham's early goal lifts Manteno over Reed-Custer

MANTENO — Sometimes, it only takes one. Thursday night was one of those times.

In an Interstate Eight soccer bout on its home field, Manteno found the back of the net exactly one time against Reed-Custer. But once was enough in the 1-0 win.

The lone goal came at the 5:13 mark in the first half, thanks to freshman Kira Grisham. Normally, Grisham is a defender. But with what Manteno coach Justin Emerson described as a “lack of energy” Thursday night, Grisham got the chance to aim at the opposing goal.

“Kira is one of those kids that’s going to work hard,” Emerson said. “She’s going to move a lot, and she’s going to bring lots of energy. We weren’t getting anything up top that was working. So, we decided to move Kira up front. That’s all it took for her to score.”

<strong>Things to work on</strong>

While a lackluster win always is better than a loss, Emerson pointed out several things his Panthers (8-4) could improve on.

But leading that list is a characteristic you can’t teach: energy.

“That’s what we lacked tonight: energy. We were bad. We were slow, and we were methodical,” he said.

In total, Manteno sent 24 shots at Reed-Custer’s goal and was awarded nine corner kicks. But most shots sailed high, and all corners reaped minimal results.

How does Emerson plan to fix the problem? It starts with his veterans.

“At the beginning of the year, we had games like this,” Manteno coach Justin Emerson said. “I kept telling myself that we were a young team and that we’d figure it out. But tonight, my freshmen were my workhorses. Our upperclassmen need to hold themselves more responsible. They have to be better.”

<strong>Rising Comet</strong>

While the Panthers continued to possess the ball, Comets goalie Gabi Perez was outstanding. In the midst of a barrage of shots, Perez tallied 13 saves.

That’s undoubtedly a positive sign for Reed-Custer (3-7).

“(Perez) did great back there,” Emerson said. “She kept us out and worked well with (defender Karina Marrs). But the responsibility falls on us. We have to put the ball in the net.”

<strong>What’s on tap</strong>

The Panthers will travel to Westmont on Saturday with a chance to build on their latest win.

“We’ll get a chance to be better against a good team,” Emerson said. “Then, I swear it’s like we have a game every other day because of the weather we’ve been having. So, there’s no more time to say, ‘Well we will be better.’ We have to better now.”

