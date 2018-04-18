Goldtrap ensnares Momence in shutout

CLIFTON — Central starter McKenna Goldtrap confounded Momence for seven strong innings en route to a five-hit shutout and a 7-0 Sangamon Valley Conference win at home Tuesday.

The junior hurler struck out four and walked three while relying on an excellent defensive performance behind her to shut down Central’s SVC rivals.

She sat Momence batters down in order just once in her seven innings of work, but a flawless showing in the field allowed her to work around eight base runners and keep the slate clean.

“That’s definitely McKenna Goldtrap’s M.O. She’s been like that for us since she was a freshman. She’s our No. 1 and our most consistent pitcher,” said Comets head coach Gene Kanak. “She’s not going to blow it by anybody, so we need to play defense behind her. But she’s not going to get you beat, either. She’s not going to walk a bunch of people and she’s going to give you the chance to make plays.

“She did a really solid job, and that’s what we’ve come to expect. She delivers more often than not.”

Momence (4-3, 3-1 SVC) threatened early and often but never broke through.

The team stranded runners in scoring position in six of its seven strips to the plate. The Comets (3-5, 2-3 SVC) seemed immune to the pressure as they tightened up and quickly retired the side on each occurrence.

The biggest threat came in the top of the second when Mya Keen and Sadie Singleton led off the inning with back-to-back singles. But Goldtrap escaped the brewing jam by forcing a soft liner to the second baseman and closing the inning with two of her four strikeouts to escape early trouble.

The Comets finally broke through in the bottom of the third when Abbey Boudreau logged a one-out double off the fence in right field, kicking off a short rally.

Leadoff hitter Gabriella Griffith then plated Boudreau by scorching a triple to the gap, which was the deciding run. Kaylee Ketcherside then brought home Griffith on a sacrifice bunt to end the pivotal third frame.

The Comets extended the lead in the fifth with a two-out rally that followed a double play on a hot liner at first base. Griffith reached second on a throwing error that should have ended the inning and was brought home on an RBI double from Ketcherside. Goldtrap then helped her own cause with an RBI double, inreasing the lead to 4-0.

Central notched three more runs in the sixth, despite just one hit in the inning, as Momence starter Brooke Kelly ran out of gas.

An infield single from Reagan Panozzo and a series of walks, wild pitches and passed balls brought the final score to 7-0 before Goldtrap came out and sealed the deal by tossing a scoreless seventh.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Both teams will matchup again Thursday at Momence.