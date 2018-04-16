Irish claim All-City, down Boilers

Anytime Bishop McNamara and Bradley-Bourbonnais clash on the softball field, there’s always some extra juice flowing.

The Boilers chipped away at an eight-run Irish lead and cut it down to four runs, but it was too much to overcome, as the Irish prevailed for the 10-6 victory on Saturday.

“Having went to Bradley-Bourbonnais, I understand how big this matchup is. Everyone wants the All-City T-shirt,” Bishop McNamara coach Laura Harms said. “However, we wanted to focus on the bigger picture, which is continuing to get better every game toward the end of the season. Overall, we played very well, but we still need to work on being more consistent.”

The Power Game

Harms said after the game the Irish “don’t live on home runs,” which might be true, but half of the Irish’s runs came from long balls.

Tonya Faulkner and Kenna Kleinert both went deep to left field in their first at-bats, putting the Irish ahead 2-1.

Two innings later, Gillian McDermott sent the 2-1 pitch for a ride to left center field for a two-run bomb, and the final run of the game came off the bat of Jaelyn Vickery, once again to left center field in the top of the seventh.

“[Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher Evey] Evans throws really hard, and we made good adjustments,” Harms said. “She supplied the power for us, which gave us a couple home runs more than we usually hit.”

The other five runs came off two RBI doubles from Madi Bylak and Faulkner, a two-run double from Sophie Keigher and an RBI groundout from Vickery.

“They’ve been getting yelled at a lot lately,” Harms said with a smile and slight laugh. “And I think that because it’s happened so much, they’re starting to get a little bit of motivation to play better, and the confidence is beginning to grow.”

Showing the Fight

Emma Schriner connected on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, which tied the game at 1.

Then, the Irish rattled off eight unanswered runs and seemed as if they were en route to a 10-run rule victory.

But the Boilers weren’t going down without a fight, and the bottom of the sixth inning was their time to strike.

It started with A.J. Talbot ripping an RBI double to score Julia Drake. Then, Camryn BeDell cracked a two-run double to score Madalin Evans and Talbot for a 9-4 game.

Three batters later, Schriner logged her second RBI single of the game, followed by Alex Benoit hitting an RBI single that cut the deficit down to 9-6 before a groundout to third base ended the inning.

“Bishop McNamara just out hit us, but all we asked from the girls was to go out, compete and make it a game,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Haylee Beck said. “We finally just calmed down and took a step back (in the sixth inning). I told them to take everything hit-by-hit and to put some pride in what they do. Putting up a five spot in that inning was big for us, mentally.”

Stat Book

Maureen Holohan earned the win for the Irish in the circle in 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs with two strikeouts.

Kleinert finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish with a home run, run scored and an RBI.

Keigher went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs, Faulkner was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs, and Vickery had a home run and two RBIs.

Evans suffered the loss in a complete-game effort, surrendering 10 earned runs.

Emma and Liz Schriner each finished 3-for-4 for the Boilers with three singles. Emma had two RBIs, and Liz had one.

BeDell collected two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, and Benoit and Talbot each had a hit and an RBI.

Up Next

<strong>Bishop McNamara</strong> hits the road today at Marian Catholic.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong> hosts Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday.