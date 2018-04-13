Coal City hands Manteno its first loss

COAL CITY — As if the duffel bag where Payton Hutchings keeps his collection of freakish abilities wasn’t already bursting at the seams, the Coalers’ phenom demonstrated yet another one while handing Manteno its first loss of the season.

Just throw it on the pile.

The sophomore sensation toed the rubber in a hugely important Interstate Eight Conference rivalry matchup and calmly dismantled the previously undefeated Panthers by notching a 3-0 shutout and throwing his second no-hitter of the young season.

No muss, no fuss. Just a tenth-grader utterly silencing a 9-0 veteran Manteno squad, then calmly strolling to the postgame huddle like he’d just finished playing catch with his dad in the back yard. No big whoop.

That steely, been-there-done-that demeanor is a huge asset for a pitcher in any situation, but to maintain Hutchings’ level of serenity in such a high-stakes game with a no-no on the line is a truly next-level skill.

Manteno is a very talented team, and Hutchings was fully aware of that fact as he headed in, but any pre-game apprehension he might have harbored completely evaporated as soon as he took the mound.

“Manteno is a heck of a team. A heck of a team with some really good hitters, and it’s nice to see that I can go out and compete with anyone,” Hutchings said. “Once I got into my zone, I felt amazing.

“I was a little nervous, but I think I used it to help me out. The adrenaline pumps you up, but I just focused on getting the ball, going right back to the mound and throw another pitch,” he added. “I love working fast. It doesn’t give the hitter an opportunity to get ready and it’s a just a lot of fun to pitch like that.”

Hutchings’ unflappable approach might have made it look easy at times, but the truth of the matter was a significantly more nuanced.

Though the Panthers struggled mightily at the plate and struck out 16 times as a team, Jacob Smith went the distance in what would have been a highlight performance against just about any other pitcher, and Mason Crews came up just a few feet short of taking Hutchings deep to left field in the first inning.

“I was just trying to get ahead against every batter and avoid giving them anything good if I fell behind,” Hutchings said. “But when Crews came up in his first at bat, I threw him too many curve balls and he got one. If there wasn’t any wind, that’s probably in the parking lot.”

Smith threw a six-inning complete game and took the tough luck loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks.

He was excellent through five innings and had allowed just one run after plunking Austin Pullara with the bases loaded to force Keegan Gagliardo in from third base.

That solitary run would have been enough, but the Coalers added some insurance in the six with back-to-back RBI doubles from Sean Micetich and Hutchings added a pair of insurance runs and cemented the 3-0 final.

The Coalers improved to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the victory, and Manteno’s first blemish dropped its season standing to 9-1 and I-8 record to 2-1.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Coal City hits the road and plays Morris today while Manteno rebounds today with a doubleheader at Pontiac.