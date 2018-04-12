Walleye 'harvest' goes well

Fisheries biologists from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources were at Wilmington recently electro-fishing for walleye for the ongoing Kankakee River walleye stocking program.

Biologist Rob Miller reported last week that they collected a good number of fish for the program, in which native Kankakee River fish are taken to a state hatchery to produce enough offspring to release about 60,000 fry stocking in the mainstream of the Kankakee and another 20,000 upstream in the Iroquois River.

They were taking fish downstream from the tip of the north island and the railroad bridge, where they collected “good numbers of fish,” he said.

“A lot of the females we brought out were getting pretty soft, close to releasing their eggs,” he said. The river water temperature was 43 degrees and one had already released her eggs “but that’s not unusual,” he said.

“We usually need about two dozen females for our needs,” he said. They are taken to the hatchery, where close to 20 liters of eggs were harvested along with milt from males to fertilize them.

“Most of the females were about five pounds, some around seven,” he said. “We take about as half many males. We had 14-inch males that were running milt, some were up to 22 inches.”

The shocking is done at Wilmington annually, where “it seems like we get more females ... because the river is narrower there,” he said.

Once the eggs and milt are collected for fertilization at the hatchery, the fish are returned to the river, which he was doing last week.

The program of stocking with Kankakee River walleye is in its 18th year. Supported by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, it was initiated with hopes of improving natural spawning on the Kankakee, by taking brood stock from the river, keeping their offspring separate from other walleye at the hatchery, and returning up to 100,000 two-inch “native” fingerlings to the river every year.