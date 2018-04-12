Thrills caught on chilly Kids Day

One of most frigid days in decades for April 7 also brought one of the lowest turnouts for the Northern Illinois Anglers Association’s spring Kids Fishing Days, which has been going on at Bird Park Quarry in Kankakee since about 1975.

About 20 children age 15 and younger, accompanied by as many parents and other adults, endured the cold Saturday to try to catch rainbow trout stocked in the quarry by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. About 25 NIAA volunteers worked the event.

For the April 2017 Kids Day, the Bird Park Quarry’s south dock was packed shoulder to shoulder with fishing youngsters and their adult aides. The quarry’s north shore was similarly crowded.

Saturday’s damp frigidity didn’t totally reduce the enthusiasm of the youngsters who caught 20 rainbow trout among the 1,500 or so stocked in the quarry by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

There was certainly a look at the delight on the face of three-year-old Lily Gardner, of Bonfield, who was fishing her second Kids Day event. With dad Jonathan’s help, she had just brought in a 13-inch rainbow trout that put that thrill on her face and won her a new fishing pole for the top catch among girls and the applause and smiles of onlookers and fellow anglers. It also was the biggest catch of the day — a match for her smile.

Spencer Pennell, 11, of Limestone, also took home a new pole for his 12 3/4 inch rainbow — the biggest boys’ catch.

Riley Ditta, 7, of Kankakee, fishing with her dad, Nick, won a tackle box for catching a five-fish limit. It will go with the fishing pole Riley won last year for catching a 13.5 inch rainbow to win the girls’ competition. She has been fishing since she was two.

Jace Scheppler, 6, of Bourbonnais, fishing his third year with his dad, Nick, also caught a five-trout limit, using minnows for bait. Jace limited-out about 10 a.m. and they left before prizes were awarded. Nick said he fishes almost every day and Jace usually fishes with him. Derby co-chairmen Mike Norman and Larry Benson said Jace also would receive a tackle box.

The Kids Fishing Days were established in 1975 by NIAA founders Gordon Graves, J.R. Black and Jack Beaupre. For the last 15 years, it has been chaired by Benson and Norman. “There are actually families that have had four generations participating,” Norman said.

The derby is co-sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Park District, which keeps the quarry closed to anglers 16 and older until after the kids’ event ends at noon.

In addition to Bird Park Quarry, trout also are stocked locally in Rock Creek at Kankakee River State Park, where catch-and-release fly fishing for trout is held in advance of the regular trout season, and in Lake Milliken in Des Plaines State Conservation Area, north of Wilmington.

The daily limit is five trout.

Each spring and fall, DNR has buys 80,000 trout from a Missouri hatchery and has them stocked in 54 lakes, ponds and streams across Illinois.

For anglers age 16 and older, an Illinois fishing license and Inland Trout Stamp are required — unless the anglers are blind, disabled or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the armed forces. The trout stocking program is paid for with revenue from $6.50 trout stamps, which are available at local license vendors.

Clear Lake, in Kickapoo State Recreation Area, near Danville, also was stocked for fishing that started April 7.

For more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, check the website at ifishillinois.org.