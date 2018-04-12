Dwight's Edwards spins gem to shut down Herscher

HERSCHER — Dwight got right to work on the road in Herscher on Wednesday. The Trojans touched up Tigers starting pitcher Sam Guance for five runs in the top of the first inning, sprinting out to an early lead they would never relinquish en route to a 10-2 nonconference victory.

Right out of the gate, the Trojans’ All-State slugger Abby Edwards socked a two-run home run. Immediately after the Edwards shot, Dwight loaded the bases to set up Hayley Schlabowske to clear the bases and knock in three more runs.

The big inning didn’t come as much of a surprise. The contest had the makings of a shootout between a pair of potent offenses and, true to form, the Tigers seemed to validate that prediction by answering back with a pair of runs in their first trip to the plate.

But it wasn’t meant to be. After surrendering the pair of first-inning runs, Edwards locked in from the circle and stifled Herscher’s bats the rest of the way home. She plowed through the Tigers’ order 1-2-3 in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings while only allowing three weakly-hit infield singles and a hit-by-pitch in total from the second inning forward.

The Tigers normally are aggressive at the plate and had piled up 58 runs during the course of their first six games, but Edwards left them baffled. The bats scarcely left their shoulders in a paradigm-shifting second inning as Dwight’s senior star sent three consecutive hitters down looking at called strike three.

Edwards was spot-on with her location during the one-sided win, as she spun herself a bat-missing, corner-painting gem.

“I just have to focus on my spots, throw my pitch and know that it’s going to work,” Edwards said. “It helps me have more confidence that I can just go in there, hit my spots, paint the corners and not be too nervous because I know I can trust my defense.”

All told, Edwards allowed two runs on five hits, a pair of walks and an HBP while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the Trojans tagged Guance for three more runs in the second when Kaitlyn Masching followed a pair of singles from Taylor Anderson and Danielle Carlson by muscling a three-run home run over the fence in right-center field.

Chloe Jefferson was able to stop the bleeding in relief of Guance and overcame some control issues to tally a strong five innings of work, but Dwight still was able to tack on two unearned runs in the sixth and cement the win.

Though the Trojans play in Class 1A, head coach Chuck Trainor scheduled a tough slate of nonconference matchups against talented teams in higher classes this season. Wednesday’s rout of Herscher, a 3-2 win against Kankakee and a narrow 7-6 loss to Bishop McNamara are impressive outcomes from a smaller 1A team.

“Herscher is always good. When you come over here, no matter what, you always have your work cut out for you,” Trainor said. “I hope we keep playing them. I love having a tougher schedule. It always challenges our girls, and I hope to keep playing tough teams like this, too.”

It certainly seems to be paying off. The win boosts the Trojans’ early season record to 8-2 overall, and the Tigers’ loss drops their season standing to 4-4 on the year.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

<strong>Dwight</strong> hits the road for Sangamon Valley Conference play today at Central.

<strong>Herscher</strong> travels to Sandwich on Friday.