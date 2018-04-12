BBCHS soccer blanks Kankakee

Daily Journal Staff Report

Fresh off a 1-1 tie on Thursday, the Boilers got back on track with an 8-0 blanking over Kankakee.

Autumn Hollowell found the back of the net a jaw-dropping four times.

Zoie Langlois added two goals of her own while Brenna Castillo and Molly Sutter each connected on a goal.

<strong>Wilmington 2, DePue 0</strong>

Haleigh Wolcott scored both goals for the Wildcats, and Chloe Kirsh had an assist.

<strong>Herscher 6, Reed-Custer 0</strong>

Chloe Walsh, Mattie Brown and Jillian Milton each finished with a goal and an assist.

Claire Lovell, Cassidy Walter and Leighann McCasland also scored a goal each, and Chloe Chavers and Madison Orr notched an assist each.

Softball

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 17, Thornton 0</strong>

Sam Lagesse tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. She helped her own cause offensively by notching an RBI.

Juila Drake finished 2-for-2 at the dish with a double and two RBIs, and Madalin Evans went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs.

Regan Johnston collected two hits with an RBI, Liz Schriner was 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI, and Sara Tsilis had a double and two RBIs.

<strong>Dwight 3, Prairie Central 0</strong>

Abby Edwards earned the shutout victory in a complete game, seven strikeout effort.

Katy Edwards collected two hits and two RBIs, and Lynndee Hale had an RBI.

<strong>St. Anne 14, Momence 10</strong>

Kendall Yuknis earned the hard-fought victory, throwing all seven innings and giving up nine hits, seven earned runs with three strikeouts. She finished 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, five runs scored and four RBIs.

Grace Langellier batted a flawless 5-for-5 with three doubles, five runs scored and three RBIs.

Matti Lanie and Brooke Kelly each homered for Momence.

<strong>Watseka 8, Central 5</strong>

Kennedy Bauer earned the victory in the circle, tossing all seven innings while giving up six hits, four earned runs and nine strikeouts. She had a hit with an RBI as well.

Hailey Lazarov finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Courtney Thompson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Magan Harris collected a hit and two RBIs.

Kaylee Ketherside took the loss in a complete game effort for the Comets, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts. She added a hit with an RBI.

McKenna Goldtrap had a double with two runs scored, and Gabriella Griffith collected a hit with two runs scored.

<strong>Manteno 3, Coal City 2</strong>

Madie Monk earned the hard-fought victory in seven innings of work, giving up just five hits and two earned runs.

Lanie Malone finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Maddie Lacer went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Payton Smith suffered the complete game loss for the Coalers surrendering three earned runs and five strikeouts.

Madelaine Ragain finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Leslie Youskevtch was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

<strong>Herscher 16, Sandwich 12</strong>

Sam Gaunce went all seven innings for the win as the Tigers engaged in a slugfest with the Indians.

Paige Glass finished the game 4-for-4 with five runs scored. Molly Cann crushed a home run and had three RBIs.

<strong>Trinity 12, Calument Christian 0 (5)</strong>

Sydney Reams showed no mercy and tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Bailey Bernicky led a nine-run fourth inning with a grand slam.

Baseball

<strong>Reed-Custer 7, Plano 5</strong>

Jack Stellano and Nate Smith each had two-run doubles as the Comets scored five runs in the seventh inning for the win.

Gavin Grace picked up the win in 3.2 innings of relief, notching five strikeouts.

<strong>Iroquois West 17, Trinity 5 (5)</strong>

Justin Kuipers earned the win on the bump, pitching all five innings with six strikeouts. He was also 2-for-4 at the dish with a double and two RBIs.

Ryan Brenner finished with a home run and four RBIs.

Sean Rogers, Cole Stone and Austin Saathoff each finished with two hits and two RBIs.

<strong>Seneca 15, Beecher 4 (5)</strong>

Jacob Pevion finished the game 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Nathan Soch collected two hits with an RBI while Tyler Brody and Ryan LeBlanc each had an RBI.

<strong>Momence 11, St. Anne 6</strong>

Logan King earned the win in four innings and notched nine punchouts for Momence.

Cole Holloway finished with three hits and drove in two runs while Noah Bramer also drove in two runs.

Leo Mendez took the loss in 5.2 innings of work, but collected three RBIs for the Cardinals. Connor Cotton stole six bases.

<strong>Peotone 2, Westmont 0</strong>

Cesar Anaya and John Schubbe combined to throw a three-hit shout for the Blue Devils.

Anaya collected a hit and scored a run while Colton Sloan added a run scored.

<strong>Danville Schlarman 14, Milford 7</strong>

Klaytin Hunsinger finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Tyler Schmidt and Brady Marshino added an RBI each.

<strong>Thursday</strong>

<strong>Softball</strong>

The Kays only needed three innings of softball to finish off Rich Central 20-0 in Olympia Fields on Thursday.

Sara Serena was immaculate in the circle, as she was perfect through three innings and struck out all nine batters Rich Central sent to face her.

Kankakee walked 11 times and picked up seven hits in three trips to the plate, including a 13-run second inning.

Jaiden Longtin led the way with two hits and three RBIs. Ashton Thomas singled, doubled, walked and scored four times, and Serena went 1-for-1 with three walks and an RBI.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>South Newton (Ind.) 7, Watseka 4</strong>

A 4-for-4 day from Kennedy Bauer wasn’t enough for Watseka to avoid a Sangamon Valley Conference loss to South Newton (Ind.) on the road.Two hits from Mallory Drake and one from Courtney Thompson was all the additional offense the Warriors could muster, as they were held scoreless aside from a four-run rally in the third inning.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}Bauer took the loss in the circle and dropped to 2-2 on the season, surrendering seven runs, five earned, on eight hits and seven walks.{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Dwight 7, Central 5</strong>

The Comets came out swinging and piled up five runs in the first two innings, but Dwight was able to stabilize and cap off a comeback win with three runs in the sixth inning.Alexis Waller led Central in its early rally and finished with a pair of hits and three RBIs, and Macey Rodosky led the Trojans at the dish by plating a pair of runs.

Abby Edwards fanned 10 hitters in five innings of work for Dwight, and Kaylee Ketcherside took the loss for Central after allowing seven runs on nine hits.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Manteno 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 5</strong>

Kori Fricke legged out a pair of triples and drove in four runs to lead the panthers to victory.She also earned the win in the circle, allowing five runs, four earned, and striking out six in five innings of work.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Coal City 7, Sandwich 0</strong>

Paityn Smith took a bite out of Sandwich and tossed a three-hit shutout while striking out four.{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Beecher 13-15, Donovan 0-1</strong>

The Bobcats picked up a pair of River Valley Conference wins by outscoring Donovan by a 28-1 during the course of their weekday doubleheader.Haley Dobson went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Beecher to its first win, and Emily Hayhurst blanked the Wildcats for five innings to earn a shutout. Hayhurst fanned seven, walked two and gave up a pair of hits.

Kayla Hon threw three perfect innings in Game 2, stiriking out eight of the nine batters she faced, and picked up a pair of hits and an RBI to lead the way to a 9-0 record.

Dobson, Hayhurst and Faith Curran drove in two runs each in Beecher’s second win of the day.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Reed-Custer 21, Westmont 4</strong>

Kelsi Dillon’s four RBIs helped the Comets thump Westmont and pick up an Interstate Eight Conference win.Dillon finished a double shy of the cycle and scored four times in the rout, and Grace Colclasure also went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Momence 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1 (5)</strong>

Momence rolled over P-B-L to pick up an SVC win behind a strong outing from Brooke Kelly and a big offensive day from Kaitlyn Piekarczyk.Piekarczyk had four hits in the win, including a home run, and Kelly allowed one run on four hits and struck out five in the five-inning win.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Grant Park 5, Families of Faith 4</strong>

Kassidy Tierney delivered with a walk-off winner with the bases loaded and sent Dragons fans home happy.{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Trinity 22, Iroquois West 2</strong>

The Eagles piled up nine runs in the second inning and another seven in the third to run away from the Raiders.Sydney Reams drove in four runs for Trinity and Bailey Bernicky turned in a three-hit day.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Baseball</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 13, Rich South 7</strong>

The Kays avenged Tuesday’s loss by taking down Rich South 13-7 at home in Kankakee on Thursday.EJ Robertson earned the win in four and two-thirds innings of work, and Dandy Medina closed things out with 2 1/3 innings in relief.

Both Robertson and Medina also turned in two-hit games at the plate, and Ethan McNeely, Tyjaune Stewart and Eduardo Avalos all drove in two runs in the win.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Reed-Custer 9, Westmont 4</strong>

Danny Fierro led the way with two doubles and four RBIs, and Trevor McLaughlin and Max Lepper added two hits each.

Jack Stellano allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits in a complete game win for Reed-Custer.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Cissna Park 4, Iroquois West 3</strong>

The Timberwolves squashed a sixth-inning rally to pick up a narrow SVC win against the Raiders.Mario Renteria fanned 13 batters on the way to a win, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and four walks in five innings on the hill. Keegan Boyle earned a save by notching strikeouts for all six of his recorded outs.

Tanner Benoit drove in two runs for Cissna Park and Austin Saathoff led Iroquois West with two hits.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Coal City 2, Sandwich 1</strong>

Junior southpaw Keegan Gagliardo spun a gem to earn the Coalers a tight I-8 victory on the road in Sandwich.Gagliardo allowed just one unearned run on three hits, didn’t walk anyone and sent down seven on strikes in the masterful win.

Brendan Nevin stroked an RBI double in the third, and Justin Dabulskis delivered with an RBI single in the sixth to put the Coalers up for good.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Watseka 13, South Newton (Ind.) 5</strong>

The Warriors took advantage of seven South Newton errors while mitigating the damage from four of their own to cruise to an SVC win on the road in Kentland, Ind.Jaden Downs had two hits, a homer and two RBIs in the Watseka win, Tim Wright added three hits, two RBIs and scored three times, and Nick Albright went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs of his own.

Levi Watson went the distance for the Warriors, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk during seven innings.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Momence 4</strong>

Momence was unable to slow down the Panthers’ offense in a one-sided SVC loss on the road in Paxton.Ben Wogan took the loss for Momence, allowing seven runs in three innings of work and Bryce Harrison surrendered five more in two innings of relief.

Jalen Williams had a three-hit day and drove in a run in the loss.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Beecher 14-18, Donovan 0-5</strong>

Jacob Pevion hit a pair of home runs and drove in five in the Bobcats’ Game 1 win, and Ryan LeBlanc struck out 11 to earn the win on the mound.

DeShawn Doss and Logan Turney had two hits apiece, and Kate Landis scored three times in Game 2 as Beecher piled another 18 runs on Donovan’s pitchers.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Central 22, Dwight 0 (5 innings)</strong>

The Comets unloaded 22 runs on 16 hits to pick up a SVC win against the Trojans.Austin Boudreau went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Matt Balthazor plated five runs on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Manteno 5, Grant Park 2</strong>

The Panthers preserved their unbeaten season by picking up five early runs and working around some defensive miscues.Dan Barrios homered and allowed one unearned run through three innings of one-hit ball. Ryan Crockett went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Matt Rose went 2-for-3 and drove in two.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Grace Christian 2 (5 innings)</strong>

Joey Morales struck out seven Crusaders in four innings and helped himself out with two hits and two RBIs as the Panthers improved to 5-2 overall.Dakota Watson plated three runs on a pair of hits, and Matthew Wepprecht added two hits of his own and knocked in a run.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Soccer</strong>

<strong>Peotone 3, St. Joseph 0</strong>

Peotone came out of its PepsiCo Showdown match against St. Joseph with a 3-0 shutout Thursday.Two goals and an assist from Maggie Walsh led the way for the Blue Devils, and Carli Rickson scored the third.

Chloe Ehrich and Carsen Hessler added an assist apiece, and Rachel Paw made five saves in net as the Devils improved to 3-2-1 on the year.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Beecher 4, St. Laurence 2</strong>

The Bobcats improved to 8-6 with a PepsiCo Showdown victory against St. Laurence at home in Beecher.They distributed the ball well and picked up goals from four different players. Hailey Janssen, Maggie Toohey, Kaitlyn Kain and Kate Bireline all scored in the victory.

Hailey Leschkies made four saves in goal.

{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}<strong>Kankakee 6, Rich South 0</strong>

Maya Howdeshell beat the Rich South keeper four times in the rout, and Ashley Pereda and Emili Villagomez tacked one one goal apiece.

The Kays have not allowed a single goal in any of their three conference games.{!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}

<strong>College</strong>

Ben Clevenger scattered six hits and four walks during six innings of work to hold Waubonsee Community College to one run and pick up the W in Kankakee Community College’s 8-2 victory Thursday.

Jett McGowan was red-hot in the Cavaliers’ win, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 5, St. Francis 4</strong>

St. Francis starter John Riordan was saddled with a tough-luck loss in a 126-pitch complete game. Riordan surrendered five runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks and struck out seven Tigers.

Drew Hilbert earned the win in relief, throwing a scoreless 1 2/3 innings and giving up just one hit and one walk.

Nick Campe became Oilvet’s all-time leader in career saves with his fifth of the season and 19th in a Tigers uniform.