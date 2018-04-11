Malone home run leads Manteno in win

The Panthers showed no signs of slowing down as they picked up a 6-1 victory in softball against Wilmington.

Madie Monk went the distance in the circle, giving up just five hits and recording five strikeouts.

Lanie Malone finished with a home run and two RBIs. Lexi Bowdish collected two hits and an RBI.

Mia Michaels and Ashley Riner each had three hits and an RBI, and Sierra Cureton notched an RBI.<strong>Peotone 2, Reed-Custer 1</strong>

Josie Graffeo claimed victory in the circle, tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts. She also collected a hit and an RBI.

Samantha Gwaizda finished with a triple and an RBI for the Blue Devils.

Antoinette Hill suffered the complete-game loss, giving up just six hits with 19 strikeouts for the Comets.

Kelsi Dillon finished with a hit and an RBI.<strong>Lincoln-Way West 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0</strong>

Addison Talbort, Liz Schriner, Evey Evans and Madalin Evans each collected a single in the Boilers’ loss.<strong>Beecher 9, Oak Forest 4</strong>

Kayla Hon picked up her sixth win inside the circle on the season while collecting two hits in the Bobcats’ victory.

Gabrielle Lee finished the game 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Haley Dobson added two hits, including a triple and three RBIs.<strong>Trinity 16, Donovan 6 (6 innings)</strong>

Sydney Reams tossed four innings for the Eagles in the victory, collecting eight strikeouts. She also collected three hits.

Emma Marcukaitis capped off a 12-run first inning with a three-run home run.<strong>Tri-Point 5-1, G-SW 4-14</strong>

Shelby Serena finished 2-for-3 at the dish for the Panthers with a triple and an RBI.

Emily Beck collected a hit and an RBI as well.

In the second game, Tori King collected two hits for the Panthers, including a triple and two RBIs. Shelby Serena went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Delaney Miner was 3-for-4 with an RBI.Baseball

<strong>Beecher 13, Central 7</strong>

Hunter Eastham picked up the victory in 5 1/3 innings of work, surrendering three earned runs and five strikeouts.

Joey Petrelli had a nice day at the plate, batting 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jacob Pevion finished 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs, and DeShawn Doss went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.<strong>Cissna Park 7, Milford 4</strong>

Ian Rogers picked the victory for the Timberwolves, giving up just three hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts.

Mario Renteria finished the game 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, and Conner Lober had a hit and two RBIs.

Alex Barney took the loss for the Bearcats in six innings of work, giving up five hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts.

Brady Marshino had a double and an RBI. Tyler Schmidt and Klaytin Hunsinger were hitless but managed to notch an RBI each.<strong>Reed-Custer 8, Peotone 7</strong>

Trevor McLaughlin earned the victory in 4 2/3 innings for the Comets, striking out eight batters.

Danny Fierro finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Gavin Grace scored three runs.<strong>Manteno 8, Wilmington 5</strong>

Mason Crews picked up the victory on the mound, throwing six innings and giving up four hits, an earned run and seven strikeouts.

He added to his day at the dish by going a perfect 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Darien Bechard was also a perfect 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs.Soccer

<strong>Herscher 4, Westmont 2</strong>

Jillian Milton connected with the back of the net twice in the Tigers’ victory.

Chloe Walsh was all over the place, collecting a goal and two assists.

Megan Burns scored a goal, and Kylie Salm had an assist.College Softball

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 3, Trinity International 1</strong>

Jamie Kiefer tossed all seven innings for the win, giving up only two hits, an earned run and striking out 12 batters.

Miranda Southall finished the game 1-for-3 with a three-run home run.<strong>Olivet Nazarene 8, Trinity International 4</strong>

Emily Carstens earned the win in a complete game effort. She gave up six hits, two earned runs with six strikeouts. She batted 2-for-4 at the dish with an RBI.

Alli Davis and Alyssa Pusateri each finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Miranda Southall and Kelly Rinker each finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Sara Beers was 1-for-4 with an RBI.College Baseball

<strong>Judson University 7, Olivet Nazarene 4</strong>

R.W. Rienow finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Kurtis Minton was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Jacob Bulthuis and Ryan Campbell were hitless but still collected an RBI each.<strong>Triton College 13, KCC 3</strong>

Jett McGowan finished 1-for-3 for the Cavaliers with a double and two RBIs. Dylan Post was hitless but notched an RBI.