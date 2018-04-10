Koranda leads Herscher to victory

Playing in back-to-back baseball games against Streator simply meant back-to-back blowouts, as the Tigers upended the Bulldogs in six innings 10-0.

Logan Fritz earned the win on the mound by pitching 4 2/3 innings, giving up only one hit with nine strikeouts. He aided himself by going 1-for-2 at the dish with two RBIs.

Anthony Koranda finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, double, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Tyler Stuart was 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs, and Tyler Jarnagin went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.<strong>Bishop McNamara 6, DePaul Prep 0</strong>

Sam O’Connor tossed a complete game gem, giving up only one hit with seven strikeouts. He contributed to his own cause by adding a double with two RBIs.

Tyler Hiller had a nice day at the plate collecting two hits.<strong>Central 10, Dwight 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Davy Zell tossed four innings with three strikeouts and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and four RBIs.Austin Boudreau finished 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and three RBIs, and Matt Balthazor collected a hit with three RBIs.

<strong>Coal City 11, Sandwich 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Blake Harseim pitched a shutout, giving up just three hits with four strikeouts. He added two hits including a two-run home run.

Beau Wills collected two hits with an RBI, and Brendan Nevin had an RBI double.<strong>Momence 7, PBL 6</strong>

Cole Holloway pitched 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts in the victory.

Ben Wogan collected three hits with two RBIs. Jalen Williams and Michael Giasson also finished with two RBIs each.<strong>Salt Fork 4, Milford 1</strong>

Brady Marshino suffered the loss in five innings of work. He gave up nine hits, four earned runs with three strikeouts.

Klaytin Hunsinger had one hit and the lone RBI for the Bearcats.<strong>Manteno 4, Wilmington 3</strong>

Josiah Zamora picked up the win in six innings to keep the Panthers undefeated on the season.

He gave up six hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.

Mason Crews hit a home run and collected two RBIs. Matt Rose finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Jack Trepanier added an RBI.<strong>Beecher 9, Grant Park 1</strong>

Jacob Pevion was nearly untouchable as he pitched six innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out 16 batters.

Tyler Brody finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Ryan LeBlanc was 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs.Softball

<strong>Herscher 7, Streator 2</strong>

Sam Guance tossed a complete game, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts.

Hallie Outsen finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Gabby Schultz went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Molly Cann had a double with two RBIs.<strong>Reed-Custer 6, Peotone 0</strong>

Antoinette Hill tossed a complete game, giving up only two hits and fanning nine batters.Hill, Haley Mazon, Emily Wolf, Meghan Faletti and Grace Colcalsure each had an RBI for the Comets.

<strong>Dwight 10, Central 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Abby Edwards tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts. She added two RBIs to her cause.

Kate Edwards collected two hits and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Mashing had two RBIs as well.<strong>Salt Fork 8, Milford 2</strong>

Jakki Mowery finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jordan Fritch was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.<strong>Sandwich 6, Coal City 4</strong>

Leslie Youskevtch took the loss in four innings, surrendering five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Madison Emerson finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Abbie Cullick was 1-for-4 with a single and an RBI, and Madeline Ragain went 2-for-3 with an RBI.<strong>St. Anne 17, Illinois Lutheran 6 (5 innings)</strong>

Kendall Yunkis picked up the win in all five innings, giving up just four hits with three earned runs and five strikeouts. She finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs.

Brandi Chase was also 4-for-4 with home run, double, three runs scored and three RBIs.<strong>Momence 10, PBL 9 (10 innings)</strong>

Mya Keen collected a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, finishing with five RBIs.

Matti Lanie and Kaitlyn Piekarcyzk each had four hits.Soccer

<strong>Peotone 7, Gracia 0</strong>

Carli Rickson collected a hat trick in the Blue Devils’ shutout win.

Maggie Walsh added two more goals, and Carsen Hessler had a goal and an assist.

Chloe Ehrich scored a goal, and McKenna Evans had two assists.<strong>Herscher 2, Willowbrook 0</strong>

Jillian Milton scored both goals for the Tigers, and Chloe Walsh had both assists.<strong>Manteno 2, St. Laurence 0</strong>

Kendall Ridgely scored a goal and had an assist. Ryan Conway had the other goal, and Alyse Crowe notched an assist.