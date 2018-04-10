All-around play leads Mac past the Macs

Before the start of the season, Jaleyn Vickery hadn’t pitched since before she started playing high school softball.

But the junior looked like a seasoned veteran in her start against Mother McAuley on Tuesday night, pitching a scoreless three innings and leading the Irish to a 7-2 victory against the Mighty Macs.

Vickery had an immediate cushion to work with when the Irish scored three runs in the bottom of the first on just one hit.

Madi Bylak got everything started for the Irish by driving in the first run followed by a two-run single from the red-hot Gillian McDermott.

“I think it was a comfort thing for (Vickery), like, ‘OK, now I have a couple insurance runs,’” Irish coach Laura Harms said. “Gillian has been hitting well, so for her to come up with a big, clutch hit was good for us right away.”

And those three runs were more than Vickory needed. Eating innings for the Irish’s duo of Maureen Holohan and Jocelyn Clodi, Vickory allowed two hits and a walk in her three shutout innings before relinquishing pitching duties to Holohan.

“It’s good to come in and help my team when I can, because we only have two pitchers,” Vickory said. “They’ve been doing a great job, but they’ve been pitching so much that they needed a break, and I was glad to come in and help out.”

After Holohan worked herself out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, the only mark on the Irish’s pitching and defense came in the fifth inning, when the Mighty Macs scored a pair of unearned runs on two errors on the same play.

But the Irish were able to get those two runs right back in the bottom of the fifth, and, thanks to some clever base-running by Kenna Kleinert, that turned Kylie Sullivan’s popout into a sacrifice fly when Kleinert beat the throw to the plate.

“Kenna’s a really good athlete, especially with her base-running — she’s on top of it and understands what’s going on,” Harms said. “She’s doing (well) when she gets the opportunities.”

Vickory drove in the next two runs when she smacked a double to right-center field. After popping out in her first two at-bats (reaching on error on the first), she was glad to make the necessary adjustments in time to put some runs on the board.

“I’m a pleaser and like to help my team any way I can, and in the cleanup spot, it’s my job to drive in runs, so I was a little frustrated with my first two-at bats,” Vickory said. “But my coaches helped me make my adjustments to smack in those two runs.”

Leigha Campe got in on the fun in the sixth inning when she raked a triple that scored Kleinert and gave the Irish the seventh and final run.

Holohan allowed just the two unearned runs in four innings of relief, allowing three hits and three walks.

Campe and Kleinert had a pair of hits each. Campe added a run and RBI, and Kleinert had a stolen base. Vickory and McDermott each had a hit and pair of RBIs.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Irish improved to 11-3 and will be in action today at St. Joseph Ogden.