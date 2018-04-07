Jarnagin, Keenan homer in Herscher victory

Cold temperatures didn’t stop Herscher from playing baseball Saturday and scoring a 10-4 victory against Hoopeston after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ryan Volk picked up the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up an earned run.

Tyler Stuart was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Tyler Jarnagin finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored.

McKinley Keenan went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.Soccer

Pepsi Showdown

Manteno 6, Goode Academy 1

Alyse Crowe finished the game with two goals and an assist, and Ryan Conway added a goal with two assists. Kendall Ridgely and Kira Grisham each added a goal and an assist, and Savanah Baeza had a goal.Taft 2, Beecher 1

Kate Bireline connected with the back of the net off an assist from Carah Graham. Hailey Leschkies finished with seven saves.Water Polo

BBCHS takes 3rd at Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais took part in the Maine East Invite, finishing in third place after victories against Palatine (9-6) and Buffalo Grove (3-2) while tying Prospect at 7.

Against Palatine, Megan Schroeder led the way with four goals, and Amanda Hinderliter added three goals. Elizabeth Elliott and Lexi Fischer had a goal each, and Sydney Kane saved six shots.

Against Prospect, Schroeder added four more goals. Fischer had two goals, and Colleen Bassett added one. Kane had nine saves.

In the third-place game, it was Fischer, Elliott and Hinderliter each with a goal, and Kane made eight saves.College Baseball

St. Francis 4, Olivet Nazarene 0

Nathan Moonen collected the only two hits for the Tigers in their shutout loss.<strong>Olivet Nazarene 3, St. Francis 0</strong>

Kenzul Dominguez pitched 8 2/3 innings while giving up two hits with seven strikeouts.

Cameron Craver collected a hit with two RBIs, and Ryan Campbell was 1-for-4 with an RBI.<strong>KCC 10, McHenry County 7</strong>

Brennan Kelly collected the win in six innings of work, surrendering six hits and four earned runs.

Bryce Butler finished the game 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Colin BeDell went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Cristian Burciaga was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Anthony Cocco collected a hit with two RBIs.