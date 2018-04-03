Kankakee soccer scores shutout win

The Kays played through the muddy and rainy conditions to score an 8-0 victory against Rich East.Maya Howdeshell took the role of magician and scored a hat trick to lead the Kays.

Analee Villagomez scored two goals, and Haila Tudor, Ashley Pereda and Britany Martinez added a goal each.

Bloom 2, Beecher 0

Hailey Leschkies came up with four saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats tasted defeat.Water Polo

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4

Amanda Hinderliter and Megan Schroedor each finished with two goals apiece, but it was a goal from Elizabeth Elliott that made the final difference.

Sydney Kane performed masterfully in the goal, registering 14 saves alongside a couple of assists.