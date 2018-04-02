Trojans hold on late for narrow win

It might be just the first week of April, but it’s safe to assume one of the best games of the season was played in Dwight on Monday when the Trojans took on Kankakee.

And as it has been for much of the early season, Monday was Abby Edwards’ ballgame.

The senior pitcher fired a 17-strikeout, seven-hit, three-walk complete-game performance while helping her own cause with a 300-foot mammoth two-run home run, as the Trojans dodged a late Kays rally and held on for a 3-2 victory.

“She’s just a strong girl,” Trojans coach Chuck Trainor said of his senior star. “She can throw hard, and she can hit hard.”

The other pitcher Monday was Sara Serena, and she pitched a gem in her own right. Similar to Edwards, Serena fired a complete game while allowing seven hits and three walks.

“When you have that good of a pitching matchup, it comes down to who does that something extra,” Kays coach Rebekkah Ruettiger said. “It was cool to watch them, and I think our team has grown a lot.”

It was evident early on that Monday’s contest would be the pitcher’s duel it blossomed into. Serena recorded her first seven outs via strikeout, and Edwards recorded her first seven strikeouts within the first nine outs.

Edwards put the first runs on the scoreboard when she launched her fourth home run of the season to give her team a 2-0 lead. While Trainor was wildly impressed with Serena’s stuff, he has been even more impressed with Edwards’ ability at the plate.

“It doesn’t matter who the pitcher is,” Trainor said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

After helping herself out with the homer, Edwards seemed to take that confidence from the plate to the mound, as she found her rhythm after that.

Between the fourth and sixth innings, Edwards retired seven straight batters via strikeout before Emily Glogowski ended the streak with a one-out single in the top of the sixth.

“I just started feeling more in control as the game went on,” Edwards said. “That’s usually what happens with me.”

During that strikeout streak, the Trojans plated an insurance run when LynnDee Hale scored her second run of the game on an RBI single from Katy Edwards.

Hale was 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot with a single, a double and a pair of runs scored.

“Being the leadoff hitter, she sees the pitches really well and can go deep into counts and fight her way to a base hit,” Trainor said. “When she gets a hit, it’s usually a hard line drive, and once she gets on base, she’s got wheels.”

Hale’s insurance run paid dividends, as the Kays finally were able to push across some runs in the seventh.

After nine-hitter Harmony Branch reached base with her first base hit on the young season, leadoff hitter Ashton Thomas drove in both Branch and herself with a two-run shot that landed in about the same spot as Edwards’ homer.

“We never allowed ourselves to get down or get in a hole that we couldn’t get out of,” Ruettiger said. “I think the biggest thing in terms of adjustments was our mentality, and that’s something I try and preach every day.

“When Ashton hit that bomb, it was a totally different feel.”

After Thomas’ homer, the Kays threatened to tie or take the lead when they had ducks on the pond with just one out. But Edwards settled back in and retired the final two batters to hold on.

For Trainor, although the Kays finally were able to get to Edwards a little bit, he never had any doubt she would finish the job.

“It was her game to finish,” Trainor said.

Edwards homered and walked twice. Macy Rodosky also had a pair of hits for the Trojans.

Thomas finished 1-for-4 with the home run for the Kays. Serena led Kankakee in hitting with a 2-for-4 day at the plate, and catcher Alana Glogowski had a pair of walks.

Up next

<strong>Kankakee</strong> sits at 3-2 and takes on Bloom at home at 4:30 p.m.

<strong>Dwight</strong> improved to 6-2 and also plays at 4:30 p.m. today, when they travel to Grant Park.