Indiana wins WNIT title

ndiana won the WNIT championship with a 65-57 win against Virginia Tech on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (23-14) got 16 points from their career scoring leader Tyra Buss, of Mt. Carmel, to win their first-ever national tournament.

Buss was named MVP of the WNIT.

It was an amazing turnaround for the Hoosiers, who were once 8-12 on the season. The win against Virginia Tech was in front of a record crowd for a women’s basketball game at IU with 13,007 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“Our goal was to fill, or at least have some people, in the upper deck. And there was today,” Buss told the Indianapolis Star. “So, we were really proud of ourselves.”

Bendu Yeaney scored 14 points, and Amanda Cahill had 12 points and five rebounds for Indiana.

Taylor Emery scored 23 for Virginia Tech (23-14).