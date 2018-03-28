Boys Basketball All-Area

<strong>Jacquan Binion, junior, Kankakee</strong>

Binion’s leadership and toughness set the tone for the 21-7 Kays as they earned championship gold in both the Olivet Nazarene Thanksgiving Tournament and Kankakee Holiday Tournament and finished the season with Kankakee’s first IHSA Regional title in a decade. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game and served as the catalyst of Kankakee’s high-powered offense.

Blake Castonguay, junior, Watseka

Exiting his junior season, Castonguay already has established himself as a near-ideal example of what a guard should be. He averaged 16.7 points per game, led the area with an 83 percent success rate at the free-throw line, set a Watseka single-season record with 147 3-pointers and tallied his 1,000th career point. He was named to the IBCA All-State fourth team, was first team All-Conference in the SVC, chosen for the Iroquois All-County team and made the All-Tournament teams at both the Watseka and BSN holiday tournaments.

Harry Crawford, senior, Manteno

In his final season with the Panthers, Crawford ended on a high note by establishing himself in the record books. His 82 3-pointers set a single-season record for Manteno, and he finished his career second all-time in 3-point shooting percentage (37.6 percent), third all-time for career 3-pointers (127) and fifth all-time in free-throw shooting percentage (75.4 percent). He was selected to the Interstate Eight All-Conference first team and led the team with 334 points on the season.

Travis DeYoung, senior, St. Anne

DeYoung’s 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game were enough to secure a spot on the River Valley All-Conference first team and his second-straight Daily Journal All-Area team. He was a major factor in the Cardinals’ trip to the Sweet 16 in Class 1A.

Joey Flannery, senior, Wilmington

Averaging a double-double per game is no small feat, but that’s exactly what Flannery was able to do for the Wildcats this season. He piled up 14.7 points and an even 11 rebounds per game for Wilmington on the way to an Interstate Eight All-Conference second team selection and a spot on the Daily Journal All-Area team in his final high school season.

Brendan Fletcher, senior, Watseka

The Warriors’ senior leader turned in a strong all-around season in 2017-18, averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also swiped a massive 85 steals on the year, shot 74 percent from the stripe and was named the MVP of the BSN Holiday Tournament. He also ends his Watseka tenure as No. 5 on the school’s all-time rankings for 3-pointers.

Payton Gerberding, junior, Bishop McNamara

Gerberding was the leading scorer for the Fightin’ Irish and hauled in the second-most rebounds as a guard in his junior season. His 15 points per game were enough to earn him a spot on the Chicago Catholic League All-Conference team and made him an easy choice for the Daily Journal All-Area team.

Gavin Grace, senior, Reed-Custer

A huge component to the Comets’ uptempo offense, Grace averaged 15.6 points per game and drained a whopping 94 3-pointers on the year to move up to second place all-time in school history. He was granted Co-MVP and Most Improved Player awards at Reed-Custer, was an Interstate Eight All-Conference selection and earned a spot on the Marseilles Christmas Tournament’s All-Tournament team.

Jack Halverson, senior, Peotone

One of the best players to ever go through Peotone, Halverson ended his storied Blue Devils career on a high note. He averaged a double-double with 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, while also averaging 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Randal Ifft, senior, Tri-Point

Ifft did a little bit of everything for the Chargers this season. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and just less than two steals per game. He was named to the GCMS Turkey Tourney All-Tournament team and was first team All-Conference in the RVC, shot 66 percent from the stripe, 53 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc and even blocked 14 shots in his final season at Tri-Point.

Austin Jacobson, senior, Grant Park

Few players were better able to power up and completely take over a game than Jacobson in his senior season. He led the Dragons to their first winning season in 15 years and also to a tie for the team’s first conference championship in 20 seasons. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, made 79 3-pointers and was selected to the RVC All-Conference team.

Tyler Jarnagin, senior, Herscher

Jarnagin was one of the best all-around players in the area in his senior season. He led the Tigers in scoring and drew constant double teams all season long, which opened up opportunities for Herscher’s other primary scorers. Jarnagin also took on the role of on-court general for much of the season because of an extended injury suffered by starting point guard J.T. Krismantis.

Sion Lightfoot, senior, St. Anne

Lightfoot was an important addition in his inaugural season with the Cardinals. The senior transfer scored 13.8 points per game and shot a sparkling 76 percent from the free-throw line, while averaging 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He was selected to the Seneca Turkey Tournament first team and was second team All-Conference in the RVC.

Lamar Lillard, senior, Momence

Lillard turned in a historic season by just about any metric to cap off his legendary career at Momence. The senior led the area in scoring with 642 points (22.1 per game), a single-season record at Momence, which brought his career scoring totals to 1,543 points to break that record, as well. He also was a very strong defender and finished second in the area with 103 steals and didn’t hesitate to spread the wealth around either, finishing the year with 109 assists. He was an All-State first team selection for both the AP and IBCA, an honorable mention to the Sun Times’ All-State team, was an All-Conference selection in the SVC and was the MVP of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Lamarius Lillard, junior, Momence

Not content for his brother to hog all the glory, Lillard piled up a healthy stock of accolades of his own. His 16 points and 5.6 rebounds per game were enough to earn an honorable mention to both the AP and Sun Times’ All-State teams, a spot on the SVC All-Conference team and was IBCA third team All-State. He also eclipsed 1,000 points and set the all-time career record for blocks at Momence in his junior season.

Sean Micetich, senior, Coal City

Micetich was top dog for the Coalers in his senior season. He led the squad with 15.4 points per game and shot 72 percent from the line in an Interstate Eight All-Conference worthy campaign.

Jacob Pevion, senior, Beecher

After averaging just 4.5 points and one rebound per game in his junior season, Pevion exploded in his senior year to the tune of 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and was named River Valley Conference Player of the Year. He piled up 14 double-double and was an invaluable leader for the young Bobcats.

Christian Stadeli, junior, Cissna Park

Stadeli was hands-down one of the area’s most dominant players in 2017-18 and the leader of one of the area’s best teams. The junior big man averaged 16.8 points per game and set a school record by averaging 8.5 rebounds per game. He also shot an eye-popping 72 percent from the field to set a second all-time record at Cissna Park.

Julian Stadeli, junior, Cissna Park

The second half of the Timberwolves’ twin towers earned a mention of his own in the school record books by swatting 91 shots in 2017-18. He averaged nine points and 6.3 boards per game and shot 64 percent from the floor.

Christian Straw, senior, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Straw was the Boilersmakers’ team MVP in 2017-18 and was an All-Conference selection in the SWSC Red. He averaged 13.9 points per game, hauled in 80 rebounds, dished out 62 assists and swiped 23 steals in his senior season, while shooting a stellar 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Tyler Stuart, senior, Herscher

The Tigers’ 6-foot, 6-inch senior was just as dangerous from range as he was from up close in 2017-18 and was half of one of the most dangerous one-two punches in the area with fellow senior Tyler Jarnagin. Big Stu eclipsed 30 points on numerous occasions, including an incredible performance in the Tigers’ upset win over Momence in February.

Corey Tharpe, senior, Kankakee

Tharpe was an important part of the Kays for multiple seasons, but turned in his best season by far as a senior. He led the team with 15.2 points per game and was selected to the All-Tournament team at both the Olivet Nazarene Thanksgiving Tournament and the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Jacob Thompson, senior, Milford

Thompson’s 2017-18 season was a farewell tour for one of the most versatile talents the area has seen in years. Primarily a center, he still possessed excellent ball-handling skills and an ability to create his own shot from anywhere on the floor. He averaged a stellar 20 points per game, hauled in 227 rebounds and was the top vote-getter for both the Iroquois All-County team and the VVC All-Conference team.

William Washington, senior, Bishop McNamara

Washington scored 14.8 points per game and led the Irish in rebounds with 5.4 per game despite playing guard. The senior also shot 70 percent from the free-throw line and was named to the Chicago Catholic League All-Conference team.

TJ Wicks, junior, Kankakee

The Kays’ 6-foot, 9-inch forward made an equally towering impact for the team in 2017-18, averaging 10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. He was the defensive star for a team that allowed an average of just 48 points per game and was an honorable mention to the Chicago Sun Times’ All-State team.

Special Mention - Darien Bechard, sophomore, Manteno; Jacob Carrera, senior, Tri-Point; Dylan Hasset, junior, Trinity; Woodrow Hubbard, senior, Momence; Matteo Lombardi, senior, Wilmington; Ben Lyznicki, senior, Watseka; Mark Miller, senior, Tri-Point; Jared Oates, junior, Trinity; Russell Page, senior, Reed-Custer; Tyler Schmidt, senior, Milford; Mico Sullivan, junior, St. Anne; Nathan Wozniak, junior, Gardner-South Wilmington

Honorable Mention - Tanner Benoit, senior, Cissna Park; Caleb Benson, senior, Grant Park; Jordan Campbell, senior, Manteno; Connor Cotton, sophomore, St. Anne; DeShawn Doss, junior, Beecher; Brian Fehr, junior, Cissna Park; Drew Hagen, senior, Watseka; Darryl Harris, junior, Central; Michael Hartke, junior, Iroquois West; Lavale Hill, senior, Kankakee; JT Krismantis, senior, Herscher; Kobey Mazur, junior, Momence; Austin Saathoff, senior, Iroquois West; Dakota Wahl, junior, Dwight; Trevor Winsler, senior, Tri-Point;