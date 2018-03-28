Audubon trips start April 14

The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society will begin its spring schedule of local field trips at 8:30 a.m. April 14 at Kankakee River State Park.

Annual dues are $5 for individuals and $8 for families, payable by check to Kankakee Valley Audubon Society and sent to secretary-treasurer Roberta Slaby, 3956A N. 3000W Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Other trips also will begin at 8:30 a.m.

<strong>April 21 —</strong> Perry Farm. A walk through the prairie and wooded areas to the river. Meet in the parking lot by the Exploration Station.

<strong>April 28 —</strong> Limestone Park. West of Kankakee, off Illinois Route 17, to Limestone Road (5000W), north 1 mile to 1000N Road, west to park. Meet in parking lot.

<strong>May 5 —</strong> State count day. KVAS is responsible for the bird count in Kankakee County. We will be observing in several areas. We’ll send an email to get things organized sometime in April, or you can call a KVAS officer if you’d like to participate.

<strong>May 12 —</strong> Davis Creek area of Kankakee River State Park. Should see a variety of species, including orioles and a number of migrating birds. Meet in the Davis Creek parking area. Take Illinois Route 102 to County Road W 224N, south to Road N 310 W.

<strong>May 19 —</strong> Aroma Land & Water Preserve. This is a beautiful area with a variety of habitats. The trail is an easy walk to the Kankakee River and back. Meet in the parking area on Hieland Road, 1.4 miles south of Illinois Route 17.

<strong>May 26 —</strong> Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. There are many orioles and other songbirds here. We are planning to bird on the east side of Illinois Route 53, not in a caravan of cars as last year. Meet at the Midewin Visitor Center on Illinois 53, north of Wilmington.

<strong>June 2 —</strong> Aubertin’s. Meet at the Aubertin farm south of Aroma Park in Sugar Island area. Email Dave Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net to receive an email map.

<strong>Inclement weather</strong>

In the event that the weather is questionable on the day of a field trip, a decision will be made by 7 a.m. Call a KVAS officer any time after 7 a.m. They are president David Atkinson (daveannatk@att.net, 815-932-6457) and secretary-treasurer Roberta Slaby (robertaslaby@gmail.com, 815-937-9889).