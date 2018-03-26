Manteno ousts Kankakee in five innings

The Panthers continued their hot start to their season and picked up a 15-4 win against Kankakee in five innings, moving to 4-0 on the season.

Camen Rodriguez picked up the win on the mound for the Panthers, pitching three shutout innings, giving up just two hits with six strikeouts. He also was 2-for-4 batting with two RBIs.

Matt Rose was a machine at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs. Mason Crews had a double and an RBI, and Dan Barrios and Ryan Crockett each finished with two RBIs.

Trevor Shaw took the loss on the bump for the Kays in 3.1 innings, giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs.

Ethan McNeely collected two hits, including a double and an RBI, and Charlie Hicks had a single and an RBI.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, New Trier 0 (5)

Miranda Wehrle finished 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double and three RBIs. Emma Schriner also was 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and an RBI.

Addison Talbot went 2-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBIs. Camryn BeDell also went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs, and Liz Schriner collected two hits, including a home run and two RBIs.

Manteno 10, Crete-Monee 5

Madie Monk went the distance on the mound for the win, giving up seven hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.

Lexi Bowdish finished the game 3-for-4 with a triple, double and five RBIs.

Lanie Malone followed by going 2-for-4 with two singles and three RBIs, and Maddie Lacer was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Beecher 11, St. Anne 1

Gabrielle Lee finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBIs for Beecher, and Adrianna Picicco went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Payton Kerness was 1-for-2 for St. Anne with an RBI double.

Soccer

Herscher 8, Bishop McNamara 0

Mattie Brown was a scoring machine, recording four goals with an assist for the Tigers.

Cassidy Walter finished with two goals, and Chloe Walsh and Cynthia Perez scored a goal each.

Madison Orr, Claire Lovell, Megan Burns, Lydia Huizenga and Alison Borschnack each had an assist.

Chicago Christian 3, Beecher 1

Maggie Toohey netted the goal for the Bobcats. Hailey Leschkies recorded four saves.