18 GRACE BASE PRE

The Crusaders will look to build around a foursome of solid seniors to improve upon last year's 6-18 record-- Dakota Erickson, Raylee Cross, Zack Johnson and Zach Sieveers.

Two of those seniors, Erickson and Sievers, are fresh faces for the Crusaders after transferring this year.

"We have multiple seniors and great hitters in our program," Crusaders coach Jeff Cross said. "We will be leaning hard on some of our seniors this year."

The senior transfers aren't the only newcomers for Grace Christian. Freshman Matt Love is going to be looked at to contribute right away, while sophomore Kemntz and junior Jordan Isaacs are also expected to be key Crusaders.

Cross and the Crusaders seem to be full of positivity and excitement as the spring has approached, and he believes that some area schools who they play this season will face a different Grace Christian team than they are used to.

"Our goal this year is to be in the championship game of our conference tournament, and to give our public school opponents a competitive game," Cross said.