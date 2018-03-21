Early Spring wildflowers are blooming

At this point, like many of you, I am desperate for that first taste of spring wildflower blooms. Have camera, will travel.

I got some much needed relief last week from my friend Paul Marcum from the Illinois Natural History Survey who invited me down to see the elusive snow trillium (<em>Trillium nivale</em>) in bloom.

The snow trillium is special in many ways. It is blooming right now just to our south and west while other trillium species are barely visible at all.

This early bloomer does most of its hard work before any of the forest tree species get their leaves. With ample sunlight and no competition, it has an distinct advantage.

Even with those advantages it doesn't occur everywhere but instead is a rare plant used as an indicator of high quality woodland habitat.

The habitat it prefers is steep slopes and bluffs along rivers. I have seen it in two places and both fit this criterion.

Paul said in his area "it seems to like steep north facing slopes [but we did see it on east facing also] where the leaf litter doesn't build up much." My burning and aching legs agreed.

The flower is strikingly large and easy to spot but the entire plant only stands a few inches tall just above the leaf litter.

For land managers who have this species it creates a dilemma for using prescribed fire. March is burn season but also when the snow trillium blooms.

One might have to get lucky with a February burn window or restrict such sites to fall.

The steep slopes and lack of leaf litter in some cases does provide a refugia in the event of a bloom time fire.

<strong>Library flowers</strong>

If you want to learn more about our local spring wildflowers I will be giving a presentation at the Bourbonnais Public Library at 7 p.m. Monday.