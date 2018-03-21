Brock-O-Tology, Part Two

OK, so my National Championship picture didn’t exactly work out.

But then again, I’m sure about 90 percent of America’s brackets didn’t pan out that well, either, especially for those who foolishly picked Virginia to win it all. I tried to warn you.

It all comes down this: the Sweet 16 featuring two 7-seeds, two 9-seeds and two 11-seeds; it’s just as everyone predicted, right?

Maybe I’ll have better luck figuring this pool out. Here’s “Brock-O-Tology,” Part 2:

Who Makes the Cut

For my money, this has been the most wild, unpredictable March Madness ever. I have a feeling I’ll be saying the same exact thing next year, too.

But here’s how I believe this week will shape out:

• <strong>Loyola Chicago and Kentucky square off in the Elite Eight.</strong> Loyola’s guard play simply has been outstanding up to this point, and the Ramblers have shown that no moment is too big for them. As for Kentucky, it has height, speed, shooting and depth. Kansas State could receive a boost with 6-foot-10 All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade possibly returning, but I trust John Calipari to adjust more than I do Bruce Weber.

• <strong>Gonzaga and Texas A&M advance.</strong> Gonzaga understands how to adjust when problems arise. Josh Perkins and Johnathan Williams are on a mission to gain what they feel should have been theirs last season. The Bulldogs are on a mission. For Texas A&M, it plays defense. This team blocks shots as though it’s going out of style, averaging eight blocks per game. While Michigan has the shooters to offset that factor, the magic officially will run out for the Wolverines.

• <strong>Villanova and Texas Tech move on.</strong> I picked these two teams to meet in the Elite Eight when I originally filled out my brackets, so there’s no need to deviate from that. Both teams have excellent guard play: Villanova with player-of-the-year candidate Jalen Brunson and Texas Tech with Keenan Evans. Villanova is highly composed and looks like the most complete team left in the madness. Purdue is too streaky for my liking, and without Issac Haas’ experience and physicality inside, the steam becomes too much for the Boilermakers.

• <strong>Kansas and Duke prepare for a clash of the titans.</strong> There’s perhaps no coach in college basketball who makes better adjustments than Coach K. He decided to switch to play more 2-3 zone on defense, and it has worked. Duke beat Syracuse 60-44 on Feb. 24. This game will be much closer, but I’m banking on Marvin Bagley to pull it out for Duke. For the Jayhawks, although they don’t possess much size, they possess shooting and guts. The backcourt of Devonte Graham and Malik Newman will wear down the Tigers. Plus, playing in Omaha, Nebraska works to their advantage because it’s closer to home.

New Final Four

Kentucky (South region), Gonzaga (West region), Villanova (East region) and Duke (Midwest region) will emerge victorious and pave their ways to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

New National Champion

Hopefully, I’m not jinxing these two teams, but I’m picking the Gonzaga Bulldogs to pull a North Carolina and win the National Championship after losing the title last season.

The Bulldogs will take down the Villanova Wildcats behind Josh Perkins and Johnathan Williams 77-72.